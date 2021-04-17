Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Photo Gallery: This Week at JD (Apr. 10 – Apr. 16)

04/17/2021 | 02:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Link]

JD Worldwide and Taihe Music Group (TMG), a music label and service provider in China, announces a cooperation based on JD Worldwide Star Selection' project on Apr. 15. TMG opened an international store on JD Worldwide which will promote quality imported goods. Simon Han (left), vice president of JD.com and head of JD's V business group, exchanges signed copy of partnership agreement with Wang Fan(right), vice president of Taihe Music Group

[Link]

JD.com and Louis Vuitton have launched a unique model. Through the model customized by JD for Louis Vuitton, consumers may type 'LV' in the search bar on the JD app and enter LV's official mini program to enjoy the brand's exclusive shopping experience. The announcement was made on Apr. 15.

[Link]

The 8th annual Wuxi Marathon was held in Wuxi, Jiangsu province on Apr. 11. To mark the event, the sports division of JD.com hosted an exhibition space from Apr. 8-11, giving runners and spectators a place to play games, try out products and make purchases through a pop-up store, and even get running tips.

[Link]

JD Super held the 2021 Baby Festival Carnival in Changsha, Hunan province from Apr.10-11. The event provides an area for parents and children to have fun. It also showcases high-quality maternal and baby products from global brands. The carnival also has a special section that JD jointly developed with Hunan Museum, showing leading domestic brands and Chinese goat milk powder products. Olympic champions and celebrities Xuan Liu and Liang Tian joined the carnival to share their parenting experiences.

[Link]

Dr. Bowen Zhou, Chairman of JD Technology Committee has won outstanding contribution award under the Wu Wenjun AI Science & Technology Awards, which is regarded as the highest one for intelligence science & technology in China. An award ceremony was held in Beijing on Apr. 10 to celebrate the 10th year of the award.

[Link]

JD Worldwide, JD.com's international business, held a virtual business conference on Apr. 12 for merchants who are interested in doing trade business between China and Thailand. The conference was held by JD's cross-border ecommerce platform JD Worldwide, and the company's e-commerce joint venture in Thailand, JD CENTRAL. Photo shows Ms. Jeeranun HIrunyasumlith (right), Commercial Consul of Royal Thai Consulate-General in Shanghai and the host Xinai Zhou (left) from JD's marketplace business are in the event.

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2021 06:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
02:23aPHOTO GALLERY : This Week at JD (Apr. 10 – Apr. 16)
PU
04/16JD COM  : Rolls Out Park Operation System for Jiangsu
PU
04/16IN-DEPTH REPORT : JD Worldwide Six Years and Going: Bridging Brands and Customer..
PU
04/15JD COM  : HSBC Adjusts JD.com's Price Target to $98 From $108, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/15JD COM  : Worldwide and TMG Announce Cooperation
PU
04/15CHINA'S WELLNESS INDUSTRY IS THRIVIN : McKinsey Report
PU
04/15JD COM  : 3M Works with JD to Accelerate Digitalization
PU
04/15JD BOOKS REPORT : Impact of COVID-19, Gen Z and Lower-tier Markets in China
PU
04/15JD COM  : Logistics to Support Beijing Half Marathon 2021
PU
04/15JD COM  : Dada Group's JDDJ Celebrates 6th Anniversary with Event Highlighting &..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 741 B 114 B 114 B
Net income 2020 25 245 M 3 872 M 3 872 M
Net cash 2020 83 700 M 12 837 M 12 837 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 779 B 120 B 120 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 310 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 709,12 CNY
Last Close Price 502,32 CNY
Spread / Highest target 87,4%
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-11.84%119 547
AMAZON.COM, INC.3.75%1 701 591
WAYFAIR INC.42.21%33 305
ETSY, INC.23.26%27 641
ALLEGRO.EU SA-32.51%15 683
MONOTARO CO., LTD.11.54%13 235
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ