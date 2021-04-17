Photo Gallery: This Week at JD (Apr. 10 – Apr. 16)

[Link]

JD Worldwide and Taihe Music Group (TMG), a music label and service provider in China, announces a cooperation based on JD Worldwide Star Selection' project on Apr. 15. TMG opened an international store on JD Worldwide which will promote quality imported goods. Simon Han (left), vice president of JD.com and head of JD's V business group, exchanges signed copy of partnership agreement with Wang Fan(right), vice president of Taihe Music Group

JD.com and Louis Vuitton have launched a unique model. Through the model customized by JD for Louis Vuitton, consumers may type 'LV' in the search bar on the JD app and enter LV's official mini program to enjoy the brand's exclusive shopping experience. The announcement was made on Apr. 15.

The 8th annual Wuxi Marathon was held in Wuxi, Jiangsu province on Apr. 11. To mark the event, the sports division of JD.com hosted an exhibition space from Apr. 8-11, giving runners and spectators a place to play games, try out products and make purchases through a pop-up store, and even get running tips.

JD Super held the 2021 Baby Festival Carnival in Changsha, Hunan province from Apr.10-11. The event provides an area for parents and children to have fun. It also showcases high-quality maternal and baby products from global brands. The carnival also has a special section that JD jointly developed with Hunan Museum, showing leading domestic brands and Chinese goat milk powder products. Olympic champions and celebrities Xuan Liu and Liang Tian joined the carnival to share their parenting experiences.

Dr. Bowen Zhou, Chairman of JD Technology Committee has won outstanding contribution award under the Wu Wenjun AI Science & Technology Awards, which is regarded as the highest one for intelligence science & technology in China. An award ceremony was held in Beijing on Apr. 10 to celebrate the 10th year of the award.

JD Worldwide, JD.com's international business, held a virtual business conference on Apr. 12 for merchants who are interested in doing trade business between China and Thailand. The conference was held by JD's cross-border ecommerce platform JD Worldwide, and the company's e-commerce joint venture in Thailand, JD CENTRAL. Photo shows Ms. Jeeranun HIrunyasumlith (right), Commercial Consul of Royal Thai Consulate-General in Shanghai and the host Xinai Zhou (left) from JD's marketplace business are in the event.