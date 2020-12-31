Log in
JD.com, Inc.

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Photo Gallery: This Week at JD (December 28 – December 31)

12/31/2020 | 02:29am EST
[Link]

JD Worldwide opened a duty free store in the city of Sanya, Hainan province on December 30th. The store is located on the second floor of Sanya Hailv Duty Free City, at the center of Sanya. It focuses on electronics and digital products, including over 30 hot-selling products from brands like Dyson and De'Longhi.

[Link]

As local fisheries started the annual winter fishing season on December 28th, JD ramped up its annual fast and traceable delivery of signature bighead carp fished out of Chagan Lake in Jilin province in Northeast China. Last year sales of fish from Chagan Lake increased by eight times on JD, compared with the same period of 2018.

[Link]

Sixty environmentalists joined hands with JD Green Stream Initiative in Guangzhou on December 26 to jog on Phoenix mountain while picking up rubbish on their route. The 4.7km jogging event was the kick-off of JD's one-month Green Stream Plogging activity, which will go to 10 cities in Southern China including cities of Shenzhen, Nanning, Xiamen, Sanya and others. Plogging is a combination of 'jogging' and 'plocka upp' (Swedish for 'to pick up').

[Link]

JD opened its first computer and digital products store gathering the most popular electronics products at Daxing Joy City shopping mall in southern Beijing, targeting young customers and those who like trendy products. Products from Huawei, iFLYTEK, Xiaomi, Honor, Keep and more have attracted groups of customers to visit the new store.

JD.com Inc. published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 07:28:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 740 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2020 25 373 M 3 886 M 3 886 M
Net cash 2020 90 181 M 13 812 M 13 812 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 905 B 139 B 139 B
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 284 000
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 641,26 CNY
Last Close Price 583,96 CNY
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.154.10%138 745
AMAZON.COM, INC.77.82%1 666 817
WAYFAIR INC.155.25%23 207
ETSY, INC.313.50%22 319
MONOTARO CO., LTD.79.61%13 030
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL20.84%8 189
