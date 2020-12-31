Photo Gallery: This Week at JD (December 28 – December 31)

[Link]

JD Worldwide opened a duty free store in the city of Sanya, Hainan province on December 30th. The store is located on the second floor of Sanya Hailv Duty Free City, at the center of Sanya. It focuses on electronics and digital products, including over 30 hot-selling products from brands like Dyson and De'Longhi.

As local fisheries started the annual winter fishing season on December 28th, JD ramped up its annual fast and traceable delivery of signature bighead carp fished out of Chagan Lake in Jilin province in Northeast China. Last year sales of fish from Chagan Lake increased by eight times on JD, compared with the same period of 2018.

Sixty environmentalists joined hands with JD Green Stream Initiative in Guangzhou on December 26 to jog on Phoenix mountain while picking up rubbish on their route. The 4.7km jogging event was the kick-off of JD's one-month Green Stream Plogging activity, which will go to 10 cities in Southern China including cities of Shenzhen, Nanning, Xiamen, Sanya and others. Plogging is a combination of 'jogging' and 'plocka upp' (Swedish for 'to pick up').

JD opened its first computer and digital products store gathering the most popular electronics products at Daxing Joy City shopping mall in southern Beijing, targeting young customers and those who like trendy products. Products from Huawei, iFLYTEK, Xiaomi, Honor, Keep and more have attracted groups of customers to visit the new store.