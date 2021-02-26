Log in
JD.com, Inc.

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
Photo Gallery: This Week at JD (Feb. 21 – Feb. 26)

02/26/2021
[Link]

JD CENTRAL (JDC) hosted the JD JOYFUL AWARDS on Feb. 25 at its headquarters in Bangkok and unveiled a new benchmark, 'QPS', to holistically evaluate merchants according to quality, price and service. The awards issued provide winning sellers with a wide range of supportive measures that go directly towards helping them improve their QPS rating.

[Link]

JD Worldwide, JD.com's imported products e-commerce platform, held its first online conference this year on Feb. 25 for potential partners and third-party companies, aiming to introduce more overseas brands to the platform. The online conference introduced the latest strategy of JD Worldwide and the new projects it is initiating to help overseas brands grow in China.

[Link]

Kevin Jiang, president of international business, JD Fashion and Lifestyle, participated in a webinar hosted by the Chinese edition of WWD, and the British Fashion Council on Feb. 23 to discuss how the fashion industry is taking action to digitalize in the new normal. He introduced how JD helped brands and designers to deal with the impact of the pandemic, including omnichannel solutions, AR/VR technology, precise consumer targeting and more.

[Link]

John Lobb, luxury shoes and boots brand from London under Hermès Group, launched a flagship store on JD.com on Feb. 23, which is the first and only e-commerce platform to partner with John Lobb in China.

JD.com Inc. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 10:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 741 B 114 B 114 B
Net income 2020 25 045 M 3 871 M 3 871 M
Net cash 2020 83 700 M 12 935 M 12 935 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 934 B 145 B 144 B
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 284 000
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 701,35 CNY
Last Close Price 602,55 CNY
Spread / Highest target 83,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.6.21%144 697
AMAZON.COM, INC.-2.99%1 539 478
WAYFAIR INC.14.28%26 545
ETSY, INC.11.06%24 913
MONOTARO CO., LTD.21.14%14 870
ZOZO, INC.36.33%9 987
