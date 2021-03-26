Photo Gallery: This Week at JD (Mar. 20 – Mar. 26)

[Link]

JD Health announces the establishment of a specialized medical center for seniors on Mar. 26. The center will offer distinguished doctors, online consultation, drugs and devices purchase, as well as convenient omni-channel fulfillment services down to the last mile, aiming to provide one-stop healthcare services for seniors.

JD International Communications held a virtual media roundtable at JD's headquarters on Mar. 26, which invited three executives from JD Health, including Jianbo Xiao, general manager of internet healthcare, Nan Lu, head of family doctor and Jing Fan, head of the JD pharmacy rare disease care project. The activity was participated by journalists and researchers from 14 international media outlets, including Reuters, AFP and SCMP among others.

Mar. 21 marks the 4th anniversary of JD Medicine Procurement, the medicine wholesale and procurement service platform under JD Health. Employees celebrated the anniversary at JD's headquarters by forming the numbers of the day 3/21 with their bodies.

JD Auto and 2021 Beijing International Motorcycle Exhibition (Motor China) reached an agreement on Mar. 24 to co-create an online exhibition in parallel with the offline event, exploring more interactive formats via the Internet to increase motorcycle products' branding and sales opportunities. Zhijie Yu (right in the photo), director of the international cooperation department of China Chamber of Commerce for Motorcycle, and Jianqiang Wang (left in the photo), head of the motorcycle business of JD Auto exchanged singed documents at the ceremony.

JD and LG announced to deepen the cooperation on C2M products, healthy-related home appliances and smart supply chain at AWE 2021, the largest appliance and electronics exhibition in Asia, held in Shanghai from Mar. 23 to 25. Dongshan Li (middle), president of LG Electronics China and Fan Xie (right), president of JD Home Appliances, LG debut new products at JD's AWE booth.

JD Express, JD Logistics' express delivery business, was awarded three prizes at the 2021 China Express Night Gala held on Mar. 22 in Beijing, organized by leading industry media including China Post and Express News, under the state's post bureau. The three prizes JD was awarded for its 2020 performance include: 'quality development award', 'social responsibility award' and 'special award for anti-pandemic contribution'. Lichao Wang (right in the photo), head of JD Express North China region, receives the 'quality development award' from Junqiong Li (left in the photo), publisher and chief editor of China Post and Express News.

Chinese digital solutions provider H3C signed an agreement with JD to set up its first online flagship store selling enterprise products and solutions on Mar. 23, at JD's headquarters. H3C will also connect its core agents across China with JD for cooperation, and turn its 47 selling and service centers into suppliers of JD.