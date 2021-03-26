Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Other  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Photo Gallery: This Week at JD (Mar. 20 – Mar. 26)

03/26/2021 | 11:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Link]

JD Health announces the establishment of a specialized medical center for seniors on Mar. 26. The center will offer distinguished doctors, online consultation, drugs and devices purchase, as well as convenient omni-channel fulfillment services down to the last mile, aiming to provide one-stop healthcare services for seniors.

[Link]

JD International Communications held a virtual media roundtable at JD's headquarters on Mar. 26, which invited three executives from JD Health, including Jianbo Xiao, general manager of internet healthcare, Nan Lu, head of family doctor and Jing Fan, head of the JD pharmacy rare disease care project. The activity was participated by journalists and researchers from 14 international media outlets, including Reuters, AFP and SCMP among others.

[Link]

Mar. 21 marks the 4th anniversary of JD Medicine Procurement, the medicine wholesale and procurement service platform under JD Health. Employees celebrated the anniversary at JD's headquarters by forming the numbers of the day 3/21 with their bodies.

[Link]

JD Auto and 2021 Beijing International Motorcycle Exhibition (Motor China) reached an agreement on Mar. 24 to co-create an online exhibition in parallel with the offline event, exploring more interactive formats via the Internet to increase motorcycle products' branding and sales opportunities. Zhijie Yu (right in the photo), director of the international cooperation department of China Chamber of Commerce for Motorcycle, and Jianqiang Wang (left in the photo), head of the motorcycle business of JD Auto exchanged singed documents at the ceremony.

[Link]

JD and LG announced to deepen the cooperation on C2M products, healthy-related home appliances and smart supply chain at AWE 2021, the largest appliance and electronics exhibition in Asia, held in Shanghai from Mar. 23 to 25. Dongshan Li (middle), president of LG Electronics China and Fan Xie (right), president of JD Home Appliances, LG debut new products at JD's AWE booth.

[Link]

JD Express, JD Logistics' express delivery business, was awarded three prizes at the 2021 China Express Night Gala held on Mar. 22 in Beijing, organized by leading industry media including China Post and Express News, under the state's post bureau. The three prizes JD was awarded for its 2020 performance include: 'quality development award', 'social responsibility award' and 'special award for anti-pandemic contribution'. Lichao Wang (right in the photo), head of JD Express North China region, receives the 'quality development award' from Junqiong Li (left in the photo), publisher and chief editor of China Post and Express News.

[Link]

Chinese digital solutions provider H3C signed an agreement with JD to set up its first online flagship store selling enterprise products and solutions on Mar. 23, at JD's headquarters. H3C will also connect its core agents across China with JD for cooperation, and turn its 47 selling and service centers into suppliers of JD.

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 15:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JD.COM, INC.
11:49aPHOTO GALLERY : This Week at JD (Mar. 20 – Mar. 26)
PU
07:09aJD COM  : Global Leading Bathroom Brand Duravit Launches Flagship Store on JD
PU
07:09aJD COM  : Health Executives Share Industry Insights at International Media Round..
PU
06:47aJD COM  : Title-Sponsors Suqian Marathon in Jiangsu
PU
02:47aJD COM  : Health Opens Specialized Medical Center for Seniors
PU
03/25U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks Fall Into Bear Market -- Update
DJ
03/25Today on Wall Street: Mixed signals
03/25JD TECHNOLOGY CHIEF : Chinese Monetary Policy Should Also Look Outward
PU
03/25JD COM  : Sales of Imported Pet Products Increased 10 Times YOY on JD's Super Pe..
PU
03/25JD COM  : Medicine Procurement Celebrates its Fourth Anniversary
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 741 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2020 25 210 M 3 855 M 3 855 M
Net cash 2020 83 700 M 12 799 M 12 799 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 799 B 122 B 122 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 310 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 720,34 CNY
Last Close Price 514,67 CNY
Spread / Highest target 83,0%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-10.46%132 100
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.22%1 551 825
WAYFAIR INC.45.72%33 563
ETSY, INC.10.28%28 138
ALLEGRO.EU SA-37.59%16 931
MONOTARO CO., LTD.12.38%13 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ