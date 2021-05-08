Log in
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/07 04:00:01 pm
75.51 USD   -1.15%
06:36aJD COM  : and Uxin to Develop Used Car Transaction Services
PU
06:36aJD COM  : Health Launches “Family Doctor Insurance”
PU
05:52aPHOTO GALLERY : This Week at JD (May 1 – May 8)
PU
Photo Gallery: This Week at JD (May 1 – May 8)

05/08/2021 | 05:52am EDT
[Link]

Photo shows JD.com's 500 m2 exhibition booth on the first China International Consumer Products Expo held in Haikou, Hainan province from May 7-10. Visitors are able to experience products on site and even scan QR codes to purchase and have items sent to anywhere in China.

[Link]

JD.com and ExxonMobil (China) Investment Co., Ltd made a joint announcement on May 7 on the Hainan Expo to deepen cooperation in three main areas in China, which includes user engagement, digitalized e-commerce operation and omni-channel service network. The company also signed partnership agreements with over 20 other leading international and domestic brands at the expo. Clickhereto learn more. Photo shows Qin Miu, vice president and head of life & service business division of JD.com; Minxian Wang, general manager, self-operated automotive products, JD Auto; Yulong Cui, general manager, new retail business, ExxonMobil (China) Investment Co., Ltd; Chunyang Yue, Managing Director of ExxonMobil (China) Investment Co., Ltd, from left to right.

[Link]

JD Logistics has established two temporary express delivery stations at the Hainan Expo which provide fast hassle-free logistics service for exhibitors and visitors onsite. Since Apr. 16, JD Logistics has delivered 40,000 badges to exhibitors of the expo. JD Logistics will also provide logistics services after the exhibition to help exhibitors transport their products back to their respective origins.

[Link]

Bally, the leading Swiss luxury brand launched an online flagship store on JD.com on May 6. The JD Bally store will feature a curated Spring/Summer 2021 selection of best-selling footwear, handbags, accessories, and ready-to-wear for men and women.

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 08 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 09:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 938 B 146 B 146 B
Net income 2021 15 090 M 2 346 M 2 346 M
Net cash 2021 125 B 19 441 M 19 441 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 750 B 117 B 117 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 58,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 701,01 CNY
Last Close Price 485,60 CNY
Spread / Highest target 93,9%
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & CFO-JD Retail
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Ming Huang Independent Director
Tung Jung Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-14.10%116 583
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.52%1 660 037
WAYFAIR INC.35.29%31 832
ETSY, INC.-6.97%21 037
ALLEGRO.EU SA-35.23%14 980
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-3.01%11 652