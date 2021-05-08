Photo Gallery: This Week at JD (May 1 – May 8)

[Link]

Photo shows JD.com's 500 m2 exhibition booth on the first China International Consumer Products Expo held in Haikou, Hainan province from May 7-10. Visitors are able to experience products on site and even scan QR codes to purchase and have items sent to anywhere in China.

[Link]

JD.com and ExxonMobil (China) Investment Co., Ltd made a joint announcement on May 7 on the Hainan Expo to deepen cooperation in three main areas in China, which includes user engagement, digitalized e-commerce operation and omni-channel service network. The company also signed partnership agreements with over 20 other leading international and domestic brands at the expo. Clickhereto learn more. Photo shows Qin Miu, vice president and head of life & service business division of JD.com; Minxian Wang, general manager, self-operated automotive products, JD Auto; Yulong Cui, general manager, new retail business, ExxonMobil (China) Investment Co., Ltd; Chunyang Yue, Managing Director of ExxonMobil (China) Investment Co., Ltd, from left to right.

[Link]

JD Logistics has established two temporary express delivery stations at the Hainan Expo which provide fast hassle-free logistics service for exhibitors and visitors onsite. Since Apr. 16, JD Logistics has delivered 40,000 badges to exhibitors of the expo. JD Logistics will also provide logistics services after the exhibition to help exhibitors transport their products back to their respective origins.

[Link]

Bally, the leading Swiss luxury brand launched an online flagship store on JD.com on May 6. The JD Bally store will feature a curated Spring/Summer 2021 selection of best-selling footwear, handbags, accessories, and ready-to-wear for men and women.