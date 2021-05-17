Photo Gallery: This Week at JD (May 9 – May 14)

[Link]

JD Logistics opened a warehouse for small home appliances on May 11 in Cixi, Zhejiang province, which is known as the home appliances capital of China. The new warehouse, and JD's existing large home appliances warehouse established in the city in 2019, will facilitate the growth of manufacturers in Cixi. Photo shows the opening ceremony attended by representatives from JD, manufacturers and merchants.

[Link]

JD participated in the fifth China Brand Exposition in Shanghai from May 10-12, featuring JD Life and Service businesses. JD Life and Service business division focuses on providing O2O local life services within a 3-kilometer radius of people's work and life, including car maintenance, real estate, travel, auction, fresh flowers delivery and other convenience services, with the goal to provide a 'product + service' consumption model for more consumers. Photo shows JD's booth on the exposition.

[Link]

JD Health held a brand partner conference in Beijing gathering more than 170 pharmaceutical brands from around the world on May 11 to mark the 5th anniversary of JD Pharmacy, the first-party pharmaceutical business model of JD Health. The company announced the launching of Single Disease Patient Care Centers under JD Pharmacy at the conference. Photo shows Enli Jin, vice president of JD Health and general manager of the company's medicine business speaking on the conference.

[Link]

JD.com won both individual and group awards in a short video competition, '100 Reasons to Love Beijing', hosted by the Beijing municipal government, at an award ceremony held in Beijing's Forbidden City Museum on May 14. JDer Ella Kidron's video 'Discovering Beijing's Limitless Possibilities' and colleague Kelly Dawson's video 'Unexpected Beijing' won the Grand Prize and Third Prize at the competition, respectively. Photo shows Ella on the right.