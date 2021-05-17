Log in
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
Photo Gallery: This Week at JD (May 9 – May 14)

05/17/2021 | 11:03pm EDT
[Link]

JD Logistics opened a warehouse for small home appliances on May 11 in Cixi, Zhejiang province, which is known as the home appliances capital of China. The new warehouse, and JD's existing large home appliances warehouse established in the city in 2019, will facilitate the growth of manufacturers in Cixi. Photo shows the opening ceremony attended by representatives from JD, manufacturers and merchants.

[Link]

JD participated in the fifth China Brand Exposition in Shanghai from May 10-12, featuring JD Life and Service businesses. JD Life and Service business division focuses on providing O2O local life services within a 3-kilometer radius of people's work and life, including car maintenance, real estate, travel, auction, fresh flowers delivery and other convenience services, with the goal to provide a 'product + service' consumption model for more consumers. Photo shows JD's booth on the exposition.

[Link]

JD Health held a brand partner conference in Beijing gathering more than 170 pharmaceutical brands from around the world on May 11 to mark the 5th anniversary of JD Pharmacy, the first-party pharmaceutical business model of JD Health. The company announced the launching of Single Disease Patient Care Centers under JD Pharmacy at the conference. Photo shows Enli Jin, vice president of JD Health and general manager of the company's medicine business speaking on the conference.

[Link]

JD.com won both individual and group awards in a short video competition, '100 Reasons to Love Beijing', hosted by the Beijing municipal government, at an award ceremony held in Beijing's Forbidden City Museum on May 14. JDer Ella Kidron's video 'Discovering Beijing's Limitless Possibilities' and colleague Kelly Dawson's video 'Unexpected Beijing' won the Grand Prize and Third Prize at the competition, respectively. Photo shows Ella on the right.

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 03:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 939 B 146 B 146 B
Net income 2021 14 710 M 2 287 M 2 287 M
Net cash 2021 125 B 19 437 M 19 437 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 678 B 105 B 105 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 58,7%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 697,83 CNY
Last Close Price 439,21 CNY
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 58,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Xu Chief Financial Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Chi Ping Lau Independent Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.-22.47%105 220
AMAZON.COM, INC.-1.04%1 625 385
WAYFAIR INC.33.58%31 260
ETSY, INC.-8.32%20 732
ALLEGRO.EU SA-34.34%14 359
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-8.99%11 235