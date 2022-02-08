Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JD.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD   US47215P1066

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

When Tiger Embraces the Olympics: JD Report on Spring Festival 2022 Consumption Trends

02/08/2022 | 12:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Yiming Yan and Xiaoqian Han

As this year's Spring Festival ushered in both the Year of the Tiger and the Beijing Winter Olympics, JD.com's consumption data revealed exciting growth: The platform's turnover increased by more than 50 percent year-on-year from New Year's Eve (which fell on January 31) to the 5th day of the first lunar month (YOY). In addition, sales increased by 87 percent, 86 percent, 64 percent, and 61 percent in 4 provinces, namely Henan, Jiangxi, Hunan, and Anhui, respectively.

In terms of New Year's greetings, the commencement of the Year of the Tiger boosted sales of Tiger-themed merchandise. The entire value of the jewelry category climbed by more than 50 percent YOY as of February 5, compared to ox-element products in the same period last year, which is the Year of the Ox; as gold ring sales increased by 28.5 percent YOY.

Toys with tiger features are also highly popular: The sales revenue of tiger-themed designer toys and musical instruments, such as building blocks, remote control toys, and other toys and musical instruments, has increased by more than tenfold, while sales of baby carriages and cribs have increased by 35.8 percent.

Furthermore, the Beijing Winter Olympics also promotes new consumption trends, stimulating national enthusiasm in ice and snow sports. The overall turnover of ski sports products such as ski pants and snowboards climbed by 322 percent YOY.

Compared with ski sports, ice sports products such as figure ice skates and speed skates sharpeners, increased by 553 percent and 420 percent respectively. Moreover, JD.com saw a 90 percent increase in search volume for the mascot Bing Dwen Dwen; sales of ANTA down jackets increased by 203 percent; and turnover of Descente down jackets increased by 196 percent YOY.

Due to the pandemic, many people turned to online shopping for Chinese New Year goods for family members, as they were unable to travel to visit their relatives. More than 5 million SKUs were shipped off-site during the Spring Festival, with the provinces and municipalities that received the most off-site packages being Henan, Jiangsu, and Hebei, while the most were ordered from Guangdong, Shanghai, and Beijing.

JD.com launched the Spring Festival delivery service for the tenth consecutive year, allowing consumers in more than 300 cities to receive packages as usual even on New Year's Eve. As an incentive, JD Logistics has allocated over RMB 400 million yuan as allowance on front-line courier employees who stayed on duty over the Spring Festival holidays.

(yanyiming1@jd.com / hanxiaoqian3@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 17:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JD.COM, INC.
12:12pWHEN TIGER EMBRACES THE OLYMPICS : JD Report on Spring Festival 2022 Consumption Trends
PU
11:32aJD COM : Cloud Shows Its AI Capability During Chinese Spring Festival Gala 2022
PU
02/03China Logistics Property Gets $1.6 Billion Takeover Bid from JD.com
MT
02/03JD COM : Among FORTUNE 2022 World's Most Admired Companies with Outstanding Social Respons..
PU
02/02JD.com CEO to Donate 62 Million Shares to Charity
MT
02/02Tech Up As Alphabet Rallies, But Meta Falls After Hours -- Tech Roundup
DJ
02/02JD COM : Named to FORTUNE 2022 World's Most Admired Companies List
PU
01/31JD COM : App Hosted 69.1 Billion Interactions and Gifted $240 Million During the Spring Fe..
PU
01/30JD COM : Chinese New Year Grand Promotion Comes with Huge Carbon Reduction
PU
01/30JD COM : Property to Build Second Intelligent Logistics Park in Vietnam
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JD.COM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 950 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2021 3 139 M 494 M 494 M
Net cash 2021 110 B 17 307 M 17 307 M
P/E ratio 2021 275x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 718 B 113 B 113 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 314 906
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 465,15 CNY
Average target price 652,31 CNY
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lei Xu President
Ran Xu Senior Vice President-Finance
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Cheng Feng He Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD.COM, INC.4.40%112 939
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.27%1 607 292
ETSY, INC.-38.04%17 199
WAYFAIR INC.-25.65%14 766
ALLEGRO.EU S.A.-9.83%9 035
ZOZO, INC.-14.48%8 000