    2618   KYG5074S1012

JD LOGISTICS, INC.

(2618)
Firm controlled by JD.com founder cleared to set up Chinese cargo airline

08/03/2021 | 04:05am EDT
JD.com founder Richard Liu poses during a Reuters interview in Hong Kong

BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) - A company controlled by the founder of China's e-commerce giant JD.com Inc has been granted approval to set up a new cargo airline based in the eastern province of Jiangsu, China's aviation regulator said on Tuesday.

Jiangsu Jingdong Cargo Airlines, with registered capital of 600 million yuan ($92.83 million), has obtained preliminary regulatory approvals to launch a new carrier, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a notice.

Suqian Jindong Zhanrui Enterprise Management, controlled by the JD.com founder Richard Liu, will contribute 75% of the founding capital while Airport Group in Nantong, a city in Jiangsu, will supply the rest, according to CAAC.

The airline is planning to use Boeing 737-800 planes for its fleet, the CAAC added.

JD.com declined to comment beyond the CAAC statement.

JD Logistics, the logistics offshoot of JD.com, raised $3.16 billion in its initial public offering in May, the second largest IPO in Hong Kong in 2021.

The setup of a new cargo airline comes as JD.com's online shopping rival Alibaba Group Holding LTd has been expanding its fleet. YTO Cargo Airlines, owned by Alibaba-backed YTO Express, is introducing freighters converted from 767 and 777 planes.

Boeing, which has been struggling in China with sales of passenger planes due to trade tensions and the grounding of its 737 MAX, dominates the global freighter market. Air freight rates have skyrocketed, driven in part by a pandemic-induced expansion of online shopping.

($1 = 6.4635 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Sophie Yu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JD LOGISTICS, INC. 4.10% 29.2 End-of-day quote.0.00%
YTO EXPRESS (INTERNATIONAL) HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.33% 3.36 End-of-day quote.-30.00%
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD. 4.43% 9.43 End-of-day quote.-18.00%
Financials
Sales 2021 103 B 15 899 M 15 899 M
Net income 2021 -5 573 M -862 M -862 M
Net cash 2021 18 155 M 2 809 M 2 809 M
P/E ratio 2021 -26,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 150 B 23 228 M 23 222 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 258 702
Free-Float 26,4%
JD Logistics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JD LOGISTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 24,27 CNY
Average target price 41,87 CNY
Spread / Average Target 72,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yui Yu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yue Ma Chief Financial Officer
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman
Gu Yi Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Ming Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD LOGISTICS, INC.0.00%23 228
CRYOPORT, INC.39.63%2 819
ID LOGISTICS GROUP18.36%1 816
VERITIV CORPORATION195.24%960
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.14.06%824
WINCANTON PLC59.77%715