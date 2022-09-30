Advanced search
    JD.   GB00BM8Q5M07

JD SPORTS FASHION PLC

(JD.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-29 am EDT
99.90 GBX   -4.49%
01:10aBritain's JD Sports extends Nike ties with partnership deal
RE
09/27JD Sports Fashion Agrees to Discounted Penalty to Settle Competition Case
MT
09/27UK Competition Watchdog Fines JD Sports, Others for Price Fixing
MT
Britain's JD Sports extends Nike ties with partnership deal

09/30/2022 | 01:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nike is seen in Los Angeles

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion has extended its links with Nike Inc with a deal that gives its customers access to more of the U.S. brand's footwear and apparel.

The retailer said on Friday it would be Nike's first European retail partner for its Connected Partnership loyalty programme, giving JD customers, starting in the United Kingdom, access to select Nike member-only products, such as the Nike Blazer Pro trainers.

"In terms of partners that Nike are working with, they're working with less but more important partners and we intend to be one of those landmark partners," Sherilyn Paterson, JD Sports' group merchandising director, said.

JD Sports customers need to link their JD and Nike membership accounts through the JD mobile app. By linking the accounts, they unlock priority access to select Nike member-exclusive products, experiences and offers.

Nike launched the partnership programme in the United States in November last year with Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

JD trades from 3,400 stores across 35 territories, including the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

Last week, JD reported an 18% fall in first-half profit and struck a cautious tone on the outlook amid concerns inflation could push up costs and as strikes at ports add to supply chain challenges. Its shares have fallen 54% this year.

On Thursday, Nike reported a decline in its quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs and a stronger dollar.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
