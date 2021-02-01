British stocks jump as mining shares track surge in silver prices

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Feb 1 (Reuters) - British shares rose on Monday, led by
gains in mining stocks as silver prices jumped on strong retail
demand, while fashion retailer ASOS gained on a deal to buy
rival brands and JD Sports surged following its second
acquisition in the United States.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.8%, recovering
from its worst session in three months, with miners
and construction stocks gaining the most. The
mid-cap index added 0.6%.
Silver prices surged to an eight-year high,
silver-mining stocks leapt and bullion dealers were scrambling
as small-time investors piled in to the metal, the latest target
of a retail-trading frenzy that has set financial markets on
edge.
"Silver has knock-on effects compared to GameStop because it
has links to miners, and then the miners themselves have an
impact on how the FTSE 100 performs," said Connor Campbell, a
financial analyst at SpreadEx.
"If you start pushing silver higher, that is going to have
effects on other industrious and other markets and that is
clearly what happened."
Miners BHP Group, Glencore and Anglo
American were the top boosts to the index.
The FTSE 100 has recovered nearly 30% from its March 2020
lows and is 15% away from its highest point last year, led by
stimulus support and re-opening optimism, but a recent surge in
coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns capped further gains.
Shares of ASOS gained 3.9% after buying Topshop,
Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands from the administrators
of Philip Green's collapsed Arcadia group for 265 million pounds
($364 million).
Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports
jumped 6.3% on a takeover deal to buy DTLR Villa, its second
acquisition in the United States, as the retailer expands its
business in the West Coast.
Hargreaves Lansdown dropped 1.7% even after the
company raised its dividend and posted a 10% jump in profit for
the first half of its fiscal year.
