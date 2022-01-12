Log in
FTSE 100 gains on support from miners, strong earnings
RE
JD Sports upbeat on profit as consumers spend more during holidays
RE
JD Sports Fashion Expects Fiscal 2022 Profit to Beat Market Consensus
MT
FTSE 100 gains on support from miners, strong earnings

01/12/2022 | 03:29am EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.6%

Jan 12 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday on support from a slew of positive earnings updates with supermarket group Sainsbury's topping the index, while global equities rose following less hawkish comments from U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

The blue-chip index gained 0.5%, with industrial miners and energy stocks among the top gainers over steady metal and oil prices, respectively.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.6%, led by a 7.7% gain in homewares retailer Dunelm after it said it expected its full-year profit to be "materially ahead" of market expectations.

British supermarket group Sainsbury's, fashion retailer JD Sports Fashion and recruiter PageGroup rose between 1% and 3% after raising their full-year profit forecasts.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread rose 1.8% after it said accommodation at its UK hotels had remained strong in recent weeks, with third-quarter sales in the country rising 3.1%.

Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com NV fell 2.4% even after it reported fourth-quarter order growth of 14% and maintained its financial forecasts for 2022. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUNELM GROUP PLC 7.16% 1433.12 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
FTSE 100 0.66% 7541.07 Delayed Quote.0.82%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.61% 23169.99 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
J SAINSBURY PLC 2.26% 285.601 Delayed Quote.1.27%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 1.28% 221.6 Delayed Quote.0.46%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.27% 84 Delayed Quote.4.56%
PAGEGROUP PLC 0.87% 639.5 Delayed Quote.0.08%
WHITBREAD PLC 1.59% 3252 Delayed Quote.6.81%
WTI 0.43% 81.631 Delayed Quote.5.49%
