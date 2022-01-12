FTSE 100 gains on support from miners, strong earnings

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.6%
Jan 12 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday on
support from a slew of positive earnings updates with
supermarket group Sainsbury's topping the index, while global
equities rose following less hawkish comments from U.S. Fed
Chairman Jerome Powell.
The blue-chip index gained 0.5%, with industrial
miners and energy stocks among the
top gainers over steady metal and oil prices, respectively.
The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.6%,
led by a 7.7% gain in homewares retailer Dunelm after
it said it expected its full-year profit to be "materially
ahead" of market expectations.
British supermarket group Sainsbury's, fashion
retailer JD Sports Fashion and recruiter PageGroup
rose between 1% and 3% after raising their full-year
profit forecasts.
Premier Inn owner Whitbread rose 1.8% after it said
accommodation at its UK hotels had remained strong in recent
weeks, with third-quarter sales in the country rising 3.1%.
Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com NV fell
2.4% even after it reported fourth-quarter order growth of 14%
and maintained its financial forecasts for 2022.
