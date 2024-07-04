4 July 2024 JD SPORTS FASHION PLC

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024 - VOTING RESULTS

At the Annual General Meeting of JD Sports Fashion Plc (the "Company" or "Group") held on 4 July 2024 at the offices of Addleshaw Goddard LLP, One St. Peter's Square, Manchester, M2 3DE, all resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were duly passed on a poll by the requisite majorities.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of all resolutions passed at the meeting (not relating to ordinary business) has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

The full text of all resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website at www.jdplc.com. The full poll voting results can also be found on the Company's website at www.jdplc.com.

