4 July 2024 JD SPORTS FASHION PLC
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024 - VOTING RESULTS
At the Annual General Meeting of JD Sports Fashion Plc (the "Company" or "Group") held on 4 July 2024 at the offices of Addleshaw Goddard LLP, One St. Peter's Square, Manchester, M2 3DE, all resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were duly passed on a poll by the requisite majorities.
In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of all resolutions passed at the meeting (not relating to ordinary business) has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The full text of all resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website at www.jdplc.com. The full poll voting results can also be found on the Company's website at www.jdplc.com.
Enquiries:
JD Sports Fashion Plc
Tel: 0161 767 1000
Andrew Higginson, Chair
Régis Schultz, Chief Executive Officer
Dominic Platt, Chief Financial Officer
Theresa Casey, General Counsel & Company Secretary
Mark Blytham, Director of Investor Relations
FGS Global
Tel: 0207 251 3801
Rollo Head
Jenny Davey
James Thompson
LEI: 213800HROV6Y9MUU8375
Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
JD Sports Fashion plc published this content on 04 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2024 11:23:05 UTC.