JD Sports Fashion : raises profit view as online sales trump lockdown blues

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD
Sports Fashion Plc on Monday forecast full-year profit to
be "significantly ahead" of market expectations of about 295
million pounds, thanks to strong online sales during coronavirus
lockdowns.
The company said total revenue for the 22 weeks to Jan. 2,
2021, in the group's like-for-like businesses were more than 5%
ahead from a year earlier, adding that the outturn for the full
year is expected to be at least 400 million pounds ($539.80
million).
The owner of Footpatrol and Cloggs said demand remained
robust throughout the second-half, including November and
December, when Britain imposed fresh restrictions to curb the
spread of a new coronavirus variant.
Although Britain's retail sector was struggling before the
pandemic hammered it, JD has generally outperformed rivals by
targeting younger consumers with popular athleisure products.
"JD's resilience in a crisis is remarkable: for chunks of
H2, all UK stores were closed and yet through November and
December, sales retention was, astoundingly, 100%," Peel Hunt
analysts said in a note.
The retailer said group headline profit before tax for
fiscal 2022 would be 5% to 10% ahead of the current year, even
as it expects stores in the United Kingdom to be shut until
Easter and potential closures elsewhere.
"The process to scale down activity in stores and scale up
the digital channels, often at extremely short notice, presents
significant challenges," JD said.
Last month, JD bought Shoe Palace for $325 million in cash
to expand its business on the U.S. West Coast.
($1 = 0.7410 pounds)
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)