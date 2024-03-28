March 28, 2024 at 03:12 am EDT

(Reuters) - British sportswear retailer JD Sports said on Thursday that trading conditions remained challenging and reported like-for-like sales in the fourth quarter rose 0.1%.

The company said trading in the new financial year-to-date was in line with its expectations.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)