Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  JD Sports Fashion Plc    JD.   GB00BYX91H57

JD SPORTS FASHION PLC

(JD.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JD Sports raises profit view as online sales trump lockdown blues

01/11/2021 | 03:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People pass a JD Sports store in London

(Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc on Monday forecast full-year profit to be "significantly ahead" of market expectations of about 295 million pounds, thanks to strong online sales during coronavirus lockdowns.

The company said total revenue for the 22 weeks to Jan. 2, 2021, in the group's like-for-like businesses were more than 5% ahead from a year earlier, adding that the outturn for the full year is expected to be at least 400 million pounds ($539.80 million).

The owner of Footpatrol and Cloggs said demand remained robust throughout the second-half, including November and December, when Britain imposed fresh restrictions to curb the spread of a new coronavirus variant.

Although Britain's retail sector was struggling before the pandemic hammered it, JD has generally outperformed rivals by targeting younger consumers with popular athleisure products.

"JD's resilience in a crisis is remarkable: for chunks of H2, all UK stores were closed and yet through November and December, sales retention was, astoundingly, 100%," Peel Hunt analysts said in a note.

The retailer said group headline profit before tax for fiscal 2022 would be 5% to 10% ahead of the current year, even as it expects stores in the United Kingdom to be shut until Easter and potential closures elsewhere.

"The process to scale down activity in stores and scale up the digital channels, often at extremely short notice, presents significant challenges," JD said.

Last month, JD bought Shoe Palace for $325 million in cash to expand its business on the U.S. West Coast.

($1 = 0.7410 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about JD SPORTS FASHION PLC
03:30aEuropean shares retreat as commodity stocks, virus concerns weigh
RE
03:23aJD SPORTS FASHION : raises profit view as online sales trump lockdown blues
RE
02:26aJD SPORTS FASHION : Expects Pretax Profit for FY21 to Beat Expectations
MT
01/05JD SPORTS FASHION : Exane Downgrades JD Sports Fashion to Neutral from Outperfor..
MT
2020JD SPORTS FASHION : RBC Lifts JD Sports Fashion PT, Maintains Sector Perform Rat..
MT
2020JD SPORTS FASHION : Britain's Competition Regulator Probing JD Sports, Other Com..
MT
2020EUROPE : Brexit, vaccine optimism buoy European shares; FTSE 100 lags on new pan..
RE
2020JD SPORTS FASHION : buys Shoe Palace to expand footprint on U.S. West Coast
RE
2020JD SPORTS FASHION : Buys American Chain Shoe Palace for $325 Million
MT
2020UK Competition Watchdog Appeals Against CAT's Ruling On JD Sports', Footasylu..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 803 M 7 835 M 7 835 M
Net income 2021 207 M 279 M 279 M
Net Debt 2021 31,1 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,5x
Yield 2021 0,07%
Capitalization 8 280 M 11 237 M 11 179 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 56 685
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart JD SPORTS FASHION PLC
Duration : Period :
JD Sports Fashion Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD SPORTS FASHION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 896,25 GBX
Last Close Price 850,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Alan Cowgill Executive Chairman
Neil James Greenhalgh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Marvin Leslie Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin William Oliver Davies Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Heather Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC-1.07%11 237
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.2.61%101 924
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-5.96%90 134
KERING SA-1.36%89 689
ROSS STORES, INC.-0.33%43 635
HENNES & MAURITZ AB3.46%35 861
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ