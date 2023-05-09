Advanced search
11:35:05 2023-05-09 am EDT
11:35:05 2023-05-09 am EDT
164.55
GBX
+1.17%
03:24p
JD Sports to name Dominic Platt as CFO this week - Sky News
RE
12:09p
FTSE 100 Closes Down Dragged by Property Stocks; IAG Shines
DJ
12:02p
Caution ahead of US inflation data, BoE decision
AN
JD Sports to name Dominic Platt as CFO this week - Sky News
05/09/2023 | 03:24pm EDT
(Reuters) - British sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion is set to name BGL Group's Dominic Platt as its new chief financial officer this week, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
© Reuters 2023
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2023
9 777 M
12 335 M
12 335 M
Net income 2023
592 M
747 M
747 M
Net Debt 2023
556 M
702 M
702 M
P/E ratio 2023
14,7x
Yield 2023
0,38%
Capitalization
8 488 M
10 708 M
10 708 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,93x
EV / Sales 2024
0,83x
Nbr of Employees
73 519
Free-Float
47,9%
More Financials
Chart JD SPORTS FASHION PLC
Technical analysis trends JD SPORTS FASHION PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
162,65 GBX
Average target price
226,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target
39,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Régis Andre Schultz
Chief Executive Officer
Neil James Greenhalgh
Group Finance Director
Andrew Thomas Higginson
Chairman
Kathryn Louise Smith
Senior Independent Director
Bert Hoyt
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC
28.93%
10 597
TOPSPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
10.02%
5 381
ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.
15.34%
4 663
PT MAP AKTIF ADIPERKASA TBK
33.77%
998
GRUPO SBF S.A.
-36.23%
399
RVRC HOLDING AB (PUBL)
-20.93%
313
More Results
