    JD.   GB00BM8Q5M07

JD SPORTS FASHION PLC

(JD.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:05 2023-05-09 am EDT
164.55 GBX   +1.17%
03:24pJD Sports to name Dominic Platt as CFO this week - Sky News
RE
12:09pFTSE 100 Closes Down Dragged by Property Stocks; IAG Shines
DJ
12:02pCaution ahead of US inflation data, BoE decision
AN
JD Sports to name Dominic Platt as CFO this week - Sky News

05/09/2023 | 03:24pm EDT
(Reuters) - British sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion is set to name BGL Group's Dominic Platt as its new chief financial officer this week, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 9 777 M 12 335 M 12 335 M
Net income 2023 592 M 747 M 747 M
Net Debt 2023 556 M 702 M 702 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 0,38%
Capitalization 8 488 M 10 708 M 10 708 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 73 519
Free-Float 47,9%
Technical analysis trends JD SPORTS FASHION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 162,65 GBX
Average target price 226,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Régis Andre Schultz Chief Executive Officer
Neil James Greenhalgh Group Finance Director
Andrew Thomas Higginson Chairman
Kathryn Louise Smith Senior Independent Director
Bert Hoyt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC28.93%10 597
TOPSPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED10.02%5 381
ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.15.34%4 663
PT MAP AKTIF ADIPERKASA TBK33.77%998
GRUPO SBF S.A.-36.23%399
RVRC HOLDING AB (PUBL)-20.93%313
