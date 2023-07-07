($1 = 0.9178 euros)
(Reporting by James Davey)
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion will buy the minority holding in Iberian Sports Retail Group (ISRG) currently held by Balaiko Firaja Invest and Sonae Holdings for 500.1 million euros ($544.9 million), it said on Friday.
(Reporting by James Davey)
