JD Sports Fashion Plc is a United Kingdom-based multichannel retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands. The Company specializes in the sale of sports fashion and outdoor footwear and apparel, combining global brands such as Nike, adidas, Puma and The North Face, with own brand labels such as Pink Soda and Supply & Demand. The Company's segments include Sports Fashion and Outdoor. Its sports fashion brands include JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shor palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sports Zone, and Sizeer. Its outdoor brands include Go Outdoors (GO), Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic and Naylors. Its Finish Line is a retailer of multi-branded athletic footwear, apparel and accessories in the United States. Shoe Palace is a retailer of branded sports footwear and apparel located on the West Coast of the United States and has over 160 stores, which trade under the Shoe Palace banner.