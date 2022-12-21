UK's FTSE 100 climbs on boost from energy firms, retailers

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
FTSE 100 rises 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%
JD Sports soars to top of FTSE 100
FTSE 100 set to fare better than peers YTD
Dec 21 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose for the third
straight session on Wednesday following gains in shares of
energy firms and retailers, while a decline in the pound also
helped the export-oriented index.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, while the mid-cap
FTSE 250 added 0.7%.
Sportswear firm JD Sports Fashion jumped 6.9% after
its U.S. peer Nike Inc reported better-than-expected
results on Tuesday. Retailers added 1.9%.
"What we are seeing in the U.S. and in Europe is that
consumers are not yet backing down, though probably a recession
is expected and inflation is still high," said Roberto
Rossignoli, portfolio manager at Moneyfarm.
Sterling slipped against the dollar and euro as
British public borrowing hit a November record, underscoring the
challenges for the UK economy.
"As the UK economy heads towards a recession, the public
purse could suffer a slowdown in tax revenue as businesses and
consumers decelerate, which could result in higher public sector
borrowing," said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at
interactive investor.
Energy stocks were also among top gainers,
adding 1% as heavyweights Shell and BP gained.
As traders enter the last few sessions of 2022, the FTSE 100
has fared better than its peers year-to-date. The region-wide
Eurozone Stoxx 600 and the S&P 500 are down 13%
and 20%, respectively, however UK's blue-chip index is set for
losses of 0.1%.
Among stocks, Directa Plus rose as much as 6.7%
after the graphene-based product maker signed an exclusive
agreement with Pigmentsolution, a European distributor of
speciality chemicals and ingredients.
($1 = 0.8229 pounds)
(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya
Ann Thoppil and Shounak Dasgupta)