    JD.   GB00BM8Q5M07

JD SPORTS FASHION PLC

(JD.)
05:34 2022-12-21 am EST
119.53 GBX   +5.54%
05:16aLondon shares progress ahead of Christmas break
MS
05:09aUK's FTSE 100 climbs on boost from energy firms, retailers
RE
04:57aEuropean shares climb as upbeat Nike results lift Adidas, Puma
RE
UK's FTSE 100 climbs on boost from energy firms, retailers

12/21/2022 | 05:09am EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

FTSE 100 rises 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%

*

JD Sports soars to top of FTSE 100

*

FTSE 100 set to fare better than peers YTD

Dec 21 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose for the third straight session on Wednesday following gains in shares of energy firms and retailers, while a decline in the pound also helped the export-oriented index.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.7%.

Sportswear firm JD Sports Fashion jumped 6.9% after its U.S. peer Nike Inc reported better-than-expected results on Tuesday. Retailers added 1.9%.

"What we are seeing in the U.S. and in Europe is that consumers are not yet backing down, though probably a recession is expected and inflation is still high," said Roberto Rossignoli, portfolio manager at Moneyfarm.

Sterling slipped against the dollar and euro as British public borrowing hit a November record, underscoring the challenges for the UK economy.

"As the UK economy heads towards a recession, the public purse could suffer a slowdown in tax revenue as businesses and consumers decelerate, which could result in higher public sector borrowing," said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor.

Energy stocks were also among top gainers, adding 1% as heavyweights Shell and BP gained.

As traders enter the last few sessions of 2022, the FTSE 100 has fared better than its peers year-to-date. The region-wide Eurozone Stoxx 600 and the S&P 500 are down 13% and 20%, respectively, however UK's blue-chip index is set for losses of 0.1%.

Among stocks, Directa Plus rose as much as 6.7% after the graphene-based product maker signed an exclusive agreement with Pigmentsolution, a European distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients. ($1 = 0.8229 pounds)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
