UK's JD Sports says some customer data compromised for online orders
01/30/2023 | 04:42am EST
(Reuters) - UK's JD Sports Fashion Plc said on Monday it had been the target of a cyber incident, resulting in unauthorised access to customer data relating to some online orders placed between November 2018 and October 2020.
The company said the affected JD Sports group brands are JD, Size?, Millets, Blacks, Scotts and MilletSport.
