Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. JD Sports Fashion plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JD.   GB00BM8Q5M07

JD SPORTS FASHION PLC

(JD.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:16:47 2023-01-30 am EST
159.85 GBX   -1.08%
01/26RBC cuts Ocado; Bernstein cuts easyJet
AN
01/20FTSE 100 steadies after difficult week
AN
01/20Factbox-How British retailers fared over cost-of-living crisis Christmas
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's JD Sports says some customer data compromised for online orders

01/30/2023 | 04:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
JD Sports logo on exterior of store in London

(Reuters) - UK's JD Sports Fashion Plc said on Monday it had been the target of a cyber incident, resulting in unauthorised access to customer data relating to some online orders placed between November 2018 and October 2020.

The company said the affected JD Sports group brands are JD, Size?, Millets, Blacks, Scotts and MilletSport.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
All news about JD SPORTS FASHION PLC
01/26RBC cuts Ocado; Bernstein cuts easyJet
AN
01/20FTSE 100 steadies after difficult week
AN
01/20Factbox-How British retailers fared over cost-of-living crisis Christmas
RE
01/19NewRiver REIT records good Christmas trading performance
AN
01/19Goldman Sachs cuts Relx but raises WPP
AN
01/19Online retailer Boohoo sales drop 11% in Christmas period
RE
01/18FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% as UK Inflation Puts Pressure on Pound
DJ
01/16Britain's M&S to invest $587 million in store estate
RE
01/16Britain's M&S to invest $587 mln in store estate
RE
01/13Berenberg likes Pendragon; HSBC cuts Keywords
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JD SPORTS FASHION PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 757 M 12 080 M 12 080 M
Net income 2023 607 M 751 M 751 M
Net Debt 2023 535 M 662 M 662 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 0,39%
Capitalization 8 336 M 10 321 M 10 321 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 73 519
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart JD SPORTS FASHION PLC
Duration : Period :
JD Sports Fashion plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD SPORTS FASHION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 161,60 GBX
Average target price 208,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Régis Andre Schultz Chief Executive Officer
Neil James Greenhalgh Group Finance Director
Andrew Thomas Higginson Chairman
Kathryn Louise Smith Senior Independent Director
Bert Hoyt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC28.10%10 321
TOPSPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED29.89%6 368
ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.5.92%4 349
PT MAP AKTIF ADIPERKASA TBK-8.57%670
GRUPO SBF S.A.-13.22%533
TRACK & FIELD CO S.A.3.62%338