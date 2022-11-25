CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 25 November 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

17th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 21 November 2022 until and including 25 November 2022 a number of 7,577 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 21 November 2022 1,923 15.3370 29,493.05 22 November 2022 2,010 15.3991 30,952.10 23 November 2022 1,977 15.4690 30,582.20 24 November 2022 45 15.5000 697.50 25 November 2022 1,622 15.5000 25,141.00 Total 7,577 15.4238 116,865.85

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 111,881.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 25 November 2022

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board