  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. JDC Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JDC   DE000A0B9N37

JDC GROUP AG

(JDC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:17 2022-11-25 am EST
15.45 EUR   -0.32%
07:08aCms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/24Dd : JDC Group AG: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH, buy
EQ
11/20Dd : JDC Group AG: Aragon Holding GmbH, buy
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

11/25/2022 | 07:08am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

25.11.2022 / 13:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Wiesbaden, 25 November 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

17th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 21 November 2022 until and including 25 November 2022 a number of 7,577 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
21 November 2022 1,923 15.3370 29,493.05
22 November 2022 2,010 15.3991 30,952.10
23 November 2022 1,977 15.4690 30,582.20
24 November 2022 45 15.5000 697.50
25 November 2022 1,622 15.5000 25,141.00
Total 7,577 15.4238 116,865.85

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 111,881.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 25 November 2022

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board

 


25.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1497801  25.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1497801&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about JDC GROUP AG
11/18Dd : JDC Group AG: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH, buy
EQ
11/18Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/15Dd : JDC Group AG: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH, buy
EQ
11/14JDC Group AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
11/14Jdc Group Ag : JDC grows 12 percent in first nine months of 2022 despite inflation-driven ..
EQ
11/13Jdc Group Ag : Adjustment of the forecast for the fiscal year 2022
EQ
11/11Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 163 M 170 M 170 M
Net income 2022 1,00 M 1,04 M 1,04 M
Net cash 2022 5,27 M 5,48 M 5,48 M
P/E ratio 2022 207x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 203 M 211 M 211 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 392
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart JDC GROUP AG
JDC Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JDC GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,50 €
Average target price 36,50 €
Spread / Average Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Josef Grabmaier Chief Executive Officer
Ralph Konrad Chief Financial Officer & Head-Operations
Jens Harig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Petry Member-Supervisory Board
Markus Drews Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JDC GROUP AG-36.99%211
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED0.00%44 741
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-4.61%11 575
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-2.91%8 626
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-15.73%5 188
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-19.67%3 457