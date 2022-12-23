Advanced search
    JDC   DE000A0B9N37

JDC GROUP AG

(JDC)
Delayed Xetra  -  08:04 2022-12-23 am EST
17.15 EUR   -0.29%
08:33aCms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/16Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/09Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

12/23/2022 | 08:33am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

23.12.2022 / 14:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Wiesbaden, 23 December 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

21st Interim Reporting

In the time period from 19 December 2022 until and including 23 December 2022 a number of 7,211 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
19 December 2022 1,674 16.4107 27,471.50
20 December 2022 1,673 16.5518 27,691.15
21 December 2022 1,831 17.1435 31,389.75
22 December 2022 1,801 17.3110 31,177.20
23 December 2022 232 17.3000 4,013.60
Total 7,211 16.8830 121,743.20

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 145,652.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 23 December 2022

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board

 


23.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1521277  23.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1521277&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
