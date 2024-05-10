CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
May 10, 2024 at 07:28 am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
10.05.2024 / 13:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Wiesbaden, 10 May 2024
JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Announcement in connection with the share buyback program
26th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 06 May 2024 until and including 10 May 2024 a number of 2,727 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 10 November 2023 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Day of purchase
Aggregated volume in shares
Weighted average price (Euro)
Aggregated volume (Euro)
06 May 2024
730
22.8000
16,644.00
07 May 2024
724
22.7000
16,434.80
08 May 2024
651
22.6000
14,712.60
10 May 2024
622
23.4000
14,554.80
Total
2,727
22.8626
62,346.20
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 November 2023 amounts to 144,811.
The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.
Wiesbaden, 10 May 2024
JDC Group AG
The Managing Board
JDC Group AG, formerly Aragon AG, is a Germany-based financial services company that offers brokerage financial products and consultancy services. The Companyâs business is divided into two business segments: Advisory and Advisortech. The Advisory segment provides financial products of its subsidiaries Jung, DMS & Cie. and FiNUM to end customers via independent consultants, brokers, and financial service providers. In addition, this segment also operates a managed portfolio of investment funds, closed-end funds, certificates, insurance policies, and other financial products. Its Advisortech segment provides information technology (IT) and management consulting services. The Company is active in Germany and Austria. It operates Jung, DMS & Cie, FiNUM. Private Finance AG (Austria), FiNUM Private Finance AG (Germany) and FiNUM.