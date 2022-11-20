Advanced search
    JDC   DE000A0B9N37

JDC GROUP AG

(JDC)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-11-18 am EST
15.10 EUR   +2.37%
12:26pDd : JDC Group AG: Aragon Holding GmbH, buy
EQ
11/18Dd : JDC Group AG: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH, buy
EQ
11/18Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
DD: JDC Group AG: Aragon Holding GmbH, buy

11/20/2022 | 12:26pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.11.2022 / 18:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Aragon Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Konrad
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JDC Group AG

b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.20 EUR 22800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.2000 EUR 22800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


20.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

79451  20.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1491909&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
