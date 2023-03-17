Advanced search
    JDC   DE000A0B9N37

JDC GROUP AG

(JDC)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  10:52:18 2023-03-17 am EDT
17.20 EUR   +4.56%
DD: JDC Group AG: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH, buy

03/17/2023 | 12:14pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.03.2023 / 17:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Grabmaier
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JDC Group AG

b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.45 EUR 3290.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.4500 EUR 3290.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


17.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

81739  17.03.2023 CET/CEST



© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 161 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2022 0,93 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
Net cash 2022 1,13 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
P/E ratio 2022 235x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 214 M 227 M 227 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 335
Free-Float 86,4%
Technical analysis trends JDC GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,45 €
Average target price 33,00 €
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Josef Grabmaier Chief Executive Officer
Ralph Konrad Chief Financial Officer & Head-Operations
Jens Harig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Petry Member-Supervisory Board
Markus Drews Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JDC GROUP AG-1.79%227
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED4.89%43 220
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-13.38%8 995
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-4.96%7 100
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.5.36%5 419
ROTHSCHILD & CO25.03%3 672