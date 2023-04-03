DD: JDC Group AG: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.04.2023 / 10:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Sebastian Last name(s): Grabmaier Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

JDC Group AG

b) LEI

391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 18.70 EUR 37.40 EUR 18.95 EUR 2994.10 EUR 18.80 EUR 1880.00 EUR 18.70 EUR 1870.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 18.8375 EUR 6781.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

31/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

