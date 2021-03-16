DGAP-DD : JDC Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 16.03.2021 / 13:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: Hallmann Holding International Investment GmbH 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Klemens Last name(s): Hallmann Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JDC Group AG b) LEI 391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0B9N37 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10.63 EUR 1063000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 10.6300 EUR 1063000.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-16; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

