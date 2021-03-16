Log in
JDC GROUP AG    JDC   DE000A0B9N37

JDC GROUP AG

(JDC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : JDC Group AG english

03/16/2021 | 08:09am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
16.03.2021 / 13:08 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Name and legal form: Hallmann Holding International Investment GmbH 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Klemens 
 
 Last name(s): Hallmann 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 JDC Group AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A0B9N37 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 10.63 EUR     1063000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 10.6300 EUR   1063000.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-03-16; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      JDC Group AG 
              Söhnleinstraße 8 
              65201 Wiesbaden 
              Germany 
Internet:     http://www.jdcgroup.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

65038 16.03.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 08:08 ET (12:08 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 123 M 147 M 147 M
Net income 2020 -0,65 M -0,78 M -0,78 M
Net Debt 2020 13,9 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -217x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 137 M 163 M 164 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 279
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart JDC GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
JDC Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JDC GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,50 €
Last Close Price 10,85 €
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 61,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sebastian Josef Grabmaier Chief Executive Officer
Ralph Konrad Chief Financial Officer
Jens Harig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Keimer Member-Supervisory Board
Emmerich G. Kretzenbacher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JDC GROUP AG20.82%163
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED8.13%40 127
NATIXIS45.57%15 280
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.27.28%14 186
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.34.47%8 250
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.31.39%7 167
