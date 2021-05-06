DGAP-DD : JDC Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
06.05.2021 / 10:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Klemens
Last name(s): Hallmann
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Aufsichtsrat
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
JDC Group AG
b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37
b) Nature of the transaction
Verkauf
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12,00 EUR 3957216,00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12,0000 EUR 3957216,0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-04; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
06.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
66098 06.05.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 06, 2021 04:57 ET (08:57 GMT)