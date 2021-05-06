DGAP-DD : JDC Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 06.05.2021 / 10:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Klemens Last name(s): Hallmann 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Aufsichtsrat b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JDC Group AG b) LEI 391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Aktie ISIN: DE000A0B9N37 b) Nature of the transaction Verkauf c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 12,00 EUR 3957216,00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 12,0000 EUR 3957216,0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-04; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Frankfurt MIC: XFRA -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

