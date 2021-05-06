Log in
    JDC   DE000A0B9N37

JDC GROUP AG

(JDC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 05/06 04:35:40 am
11.9 EUR   -3.64%
04:58aDGAP-DD  : JDC Group AG english
DJ
04/22JDC GROUP AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/06DGAP-DD  : JDC Group AG english
DJ
DGAP-DD : JDC Group AG english

05/06/2021 | 04:58am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
06.05.2021 / 10:57 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Klemens 
 
 Last name(s):  Hallmann 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:      Aufsichtsrat 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 JDC Group AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Aktie 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A0B9N37 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Verkauf 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 12,00 EUR     3957216,00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 12,0000 EUR   3957216,0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-05-04; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Frankfurt 
 
 MIC:           XFRA 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

06.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      JDC Group AG 
              Söhnleinstraße 8 
              65201 Wiesbaden 
              Germany 
Internet:     http://www.jdcgroup.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

66098 06.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2021 04:57 ET (08:57 GMT)

