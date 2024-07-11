CO2-neutral business operations

We are pursuing the clear goal of consistently reducing our CO2 emissions and gradually making our business operations climate-neutral. To this end, we want to pursue our own net zero strategy with ambitious reduction targets and suitable reduction measures for all scope categories. We will offset unavoidable emissions by promoting projects and activities that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which we have prioritized.

Sustainable corporate governance

The benefits of sustainable corporate governance are multi-layered. We have therefore set ourselves the goal of systematically integrating sustainability into all areas of our organizational structure.

Sustainable range of products and services

We want to play our part in ensuring that the financial flows required for economic transformation are properly allocated. We will therefore increasingly include sustainable providers and product portfolios in our range of services and expand the training we offer our distribution channels in this area.