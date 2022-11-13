Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. JDC Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JDC   DE000A0B9N37

JDC GROUP AG

(JDC)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-11-11 am EST
17.90 EUR   +0.85%
10:24aJdc Group Ag : Adjustment of the forecast for the fiscal year 2022
EQ
11/11Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/04Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JDC Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the fiscal year 2022

11/13/2022 | 10:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
JDC Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the fiscal year 2022

13-Nov-2022 / 16:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release of an Insider Information according to Article 17 MAR

JDC Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the fiscal year 2022

Wiesbaden, 13 November 2022 - JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) reports revenues of EUR 115.8 million and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of EUR 6.2 million for the first nine months of 2022 on a consolidated basis. This corresponds to an increase in revenues of 12 percent and an increase in EBITDA of 16 percent.

Due to the current insecurity of consumers in Germany and Austria to spend in connection with the Ukraine war, inflation and the energy crisis, it is currently not clear how strong the year-end business typical of financial product sales will actually be in 2022. Against the backdrop of the difficult underlying conditions, the Management Board is adjusting its forecast for 2022 as a whole. With recurring revenues continuing to rise and Advisortech business growing as planned, the Executive Board assumes a reduced level of new business, particularly in the Advisory segment. At the same time, the Company is already prepared for the dynamic growth expected in the medium term and the cost base has been increased accordingly.

Revenues of EUR 155 to 165 million (instead of EUR 165 to 175 million previously) and EBITDA of between EUR 7.5 and 9.5 million (instead of more than EUR 11 million previously) are now expected at Group level.

 

 




Contact:
JDC Group AG

Ralf Funke
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 611 335322-00
Email: funke@jdcgroup.de

13-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 611 335322-00
Fax: +49 (0) 611 335322-09
E-mail: info@jdcgroup.de
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37
WKN: A0B9N3
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1486173

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1486173  13-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1486173&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about JDC GROUP AG
10:24aJdc Group Ag : Adjustment of the forecast for the fiscal year 2022
EQ
11/11Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/04Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/28Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/21Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/21Jdc Group Ag : JDC Group launches Summitas Gruppe with Bain Capital Insurance and Canada L..
EQ
10/14Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/07Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/30Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/23Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 167 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2022 3,30 M 3,41 M 3,41 M
Net cash 2022 6,30 M 6,51 M 6,51 M
P/E ratio 2022 74,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 234 M 242 M 242 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 392
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart JDC GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
JDC Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JDC GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,90 €
Average target price 38,00 €
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Josef Grabmaier Chief Executive Officer
Ralph Konrad Chief Financial Officer & Head-Operations
Jens Harig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Petry Member-Supervisory Board
Markus Drews Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JDC GROUP AG-27.24%242
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-12.71%44 582
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-6.74%11 316
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-3.22%8 599
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-14.35%5 245
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-20.90%3 424