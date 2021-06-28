Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. JDC Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JDC   DE000A0B9N37

JDC GROUP AG

(JDC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG and Provinzial Konzern establish joint venture 'Einfach Gut Versichert GmbH'

06/28/2021 | 12:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture
JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG and Provinzial Konzern establish joint venture 'Einfach Gut Versichert GmbH'

28-Jun-2021 / 18:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

JDC Group AG and Provinzial Konzern establish joint venture Einfach Gut Versichert GmbH

Wiesbaden, Germany, 28 June 2021 - JDC Group AG and an affiliate of Provinzial Holding AG have today signed an agreement to establish Einfach Gut Versichert GmbH as a joint venture, formalising the agreement made in a letter of intent signed on 11 February 2021 to enter into a long-term, extensive collaboration with a view to processing insurance products through the savings banks in Provincial's business region.

The purpose of Einfach Gut Versichert GmbH is to process insurance products beyond the Provinzial product range aimed at retail customers within the savings banks' distribution platform in Provinzial's business region.

The Management Board of JDC Group AG expects the creation of the joint venture to lead to the connection of up to 100 savings banks and around a million new JDC platform customers within the next five years, resulting in a significant increase in revenues and profits.

The transaction is being notified to the competition authorities for approval and is expected to be concluded in September 2021.




Contact:
JDC Group AG

Ralf Funke
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 611 335322-00
Email: funke@jdcgroup.de

28-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 611 335322-00
Fax: +49 (0) 611 335322-09
E-mail: info@jdcgroup.de
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37
WKN: A0B9N3
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1212888

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1212888  28-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212888&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about JDC GROUP AG
12:19pJDC GROUP AG : JDC Group AG and Provinzial Konzern establish joint venture 'Einf..
EQ
06/23JDC GROUP AG : JDC Group subsidiary Jung, DMS & Cie. AG acquires all the shares ..
EQ
06/23PRESS RELEASE  : JDC Group AG: JDC Group subsidiary Jung, DMS & Cie. AG acquires..
DJ
06/01DGAP-DD : JDC Group AG english
DJ
05/27JDC GROUP AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/20DGAP-DD  : JDC Group AG english
DJ
05/12JDC GROUP AG : First quarter results: strong start into 2021
EQ
05/12PRESS RELEASE : JDC Group AG: First quarter results: strong start into 2021
DJ
05/10DGAP-DD  : JDC Group AG english
DJ
05/10JDC GROUP AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 140 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2021 1,41 M 1,68 M 1,68 M
Net Debt 2021 12,7 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 190x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 216 M 258 M 257 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 294
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart JDC GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
JDC Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JDC GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,10 €
Average target price 21,50 €
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Josef Grabmaier Chief Executive Officer
Ralph Konrad Chief Financial Officer
Jens Harig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Keimer Member-Supervisory Board
Emmerich G. Kretzenbacher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JDC GROUP AG90.42%258
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED11.88%40 829
NATIXIS43.53%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.21.02%13 264
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.31.02%7 960
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.8.34%5 847