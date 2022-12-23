Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. JDC Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JDC   DE000A0B9N37

JDC GROUP AG

(JDC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-12-23 am EST
17.25 EUR   +0.29%
11:20aJdc Group Ag : JDC Group AG completes share buyback programme according to schedule
EQ
08:33aCms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/16Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG completes share buyback programme according to schedule

12/23/2022 | 11:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG completes share buyback programme according to schedule

23-Dec-2022 / 17:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JDC Group AG completes share buyback programme according to schedule

 

On June 14, 2022, the Management Board of JDC Group AG decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to implement a share buyback program with a volume of up to 200,000 shares of JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) at a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to EUR 5 million ("Share Buyback Program"). The maximum term of the buyback program was limited to December 23, 2022.

The share buyback program started on June 15, 2022 and will end as scheduled on December 23, 2022.

Under the share buyback program, the Company repurchased 181,820 shares at a total purchase price, excluding incidental costs, of EUR 3,163,193.20. The total number of treasury shares currently held by JDC Group AG amounts to 687,022. This corresponds to 5.03% of the Company's share capital.

The latest status of the share buyback program is published on the website of JDC Group AG under the following link: https://jdcgroup.de/investor-relations/.

 




Contact:
JDC Group AG

Ralf Funke
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 611 335322-00
Email: funke@jdcgroup.de

23-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 611 335322-00
Fax: +49 (0) 611 335322-09
E-mail: info@jdcgroup.de
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37
WKN: A0B9N3
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1521357

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1521357  23-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1521357&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about JDC GROUP AG
11:20aJdc Group Ag : JDC Group AG completes share buyback programme according to schedule
EQ
08:33aCms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/16Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/09Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/02Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/25Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/24Dd : JDC Group AG: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH, buy
EQ
11/20Dd : JDC Group AG: Aragon Holding GmbH, buy
EQ
11/18Dd : JDC Group AG: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH, buy
EQ
11/18Cms : JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 161 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2022 0,93 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
Net cash 2022 1,13 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
P/E ratio 2022 246x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 225 M 239 M 239 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 335
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart JDC GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
JDC Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JDC GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,20 €
Average target price 33,00 €
Spread / Average Target 91,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Josef Grabmaier Chief Executive Officer
Ralph Konrad Chief Financial Officer & Head-Operations
Jens Harig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Petry Member-Supervisory Board
Markus Drews Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JDC GROUP AG-30.08%239
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-17.89%41 814
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-13.02%10 554
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-8.07%7 909
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-16.94%5 350
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-23.77%3 358