JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG confirms positive preliminary figures 2021 without deviation

JDC Group AG confirms positive preliminary figures 2021 without deviation

- Revenue 2021 grows by around 20 percent to EUR 146.8 million

- EBITDA rises significantly to EUR 8.3 million after EUR 5,1 million in the previous year

- Noticable growth in revenue and profit expected in 2022 and beyond



JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) has published its financial results for 2021, confirming the preliminary figures published on 8 March without deviation.

JDC exceeds guidance and continues to grow



Consolidated revenues rose by around 19.5 percent to EUR 146.8 million in 2021 (2020: EUR 122.8 million). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to EUR 8.3 million (2020: EUR 5.1 million). There was also a significant improvement in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which stood at EUR 2.9 million (2020: EUR 0.5 million).

In the platform business (Advisortech segment), revenues grew by a rate of 18.0 percent, to EUR 121.0 million (previous year: EUR 102.6 million). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to EUR 7.5 million (2020: EUR 6.0 million). There was also a significant improvement in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which stood at EUR 3.5 million (2020: EUR 2.5 million).

The Advisory segment convinced with revenue growth in the financial year 2021. Revenues were up by around 20.3 percent and reached EUR 35.7 million (previous year: EUR 29.7 million). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to EUR 3.4 million (2020: EUR 1.1 million). There was a significant improvement in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which stood at EUR 2.3 million (2020: EUR 0.2 million).

The key financial figures 2021 were as follows:

2021 2020 Change Change [kEUR] [kEUR] abs. % Revenue 146,808 122,834 23,974 19.5% thereof Advisortech 121,023 102,579 18,444 18.0% thereof Advisory 35,696 29,663 6,033 20.3% EBITDA 8,308 5,125 3,183 62.1% EBITDA-Margin [%] 5.7% 4.2% EBIT 2,911 497 2,414 >100.0 EBIT-Margin [%] 2.0% 0.4% EBT 1,406 -1,031 2,437 >100.0 Net profit 904 -1,163 2,067 >100.0

Important milestones in 2022 so far:

In the financial year 2022 JDC has signed a five-year contract with a subsidiary of R+V Versicherung, to pilot a bancassurance platform for cooperative banks and rural credit unions. R+V, the second-largest insurance group in Germany, plans to use the JDC insurance platform as a white-label service along with the customer administration system iCRM and its own retail customer smartphone app for a hybrid intermediary model within the cooperative banking group. The cooperation has great potential for JDC.

Finally, an agreement was signed with Gothaer Insurance Group on an extensive and long-term collaboration to establish a 360-degree portfolio view for customers of the company's own agency business. JDC is providing the platform and the interfaces needed to offer customers of the Gothaer an overview of their entire insurance portfolio. Policies from insurance companies outside the Gothaer group will be made visible with the aid of JDC's own portfolio and administration system, iCRM. The benefits for Gothaer cover the entire value chain, from contract administration and commission accounting to the service centre.

Ralph Konrad, CFO of JDC Group AG commented: 'We are very happy with the company's performance in 2021. We showed strong growth, with further proportionate increases in all key earnings figures along with an excellent operational cash flow. The key accounts acquired in 2021, especially the savings banks in the Provinzial insurance group's business region, have not even contributed to the revenues yet.'

'For 2022 and beyond, our expectations remain high with regard to our business performance. Whereas in the last year the Bancassurance expenses were only compensated by low revenues, the trend will change from this year on. We expect single-digit million revenue growth in our business with banks and savings banks by the end of 2022. The savings banks and cooperative banks then connected to our platform should ensure a double-digit million revenue increase via the JDC platform from 2023 onwards, adds Dr Sebastian Grabmaier, CEO of JDC Group AG. 'Based on our broker and advisory business, which continues to be strong, we plan to grow by more than 20 percent per year from 2023 on at the latest and to develop JDC into the leading insurance platform in Europe.'

In 2022, on the basis of collaborations already in place, the company expects revenues to grow to between EUR 165 million and EUR 175 million and EBITDA of more than EUR 11 million.

The full annual report for 2021 is in the investor relations section of JDC Group's website at www.jdcgroup.de.

The letter to shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 will be published on 12 May 2022.

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds and all other financial products and services under the brands Jung, DMS & Cie., allesmeins and Geld.de. By offering and processing all product providers of the financial market with a complete product range and complete data and document supply, it creates the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds (brokers, representatives, affiliated intermediaries, banks, exclusivity organizations, FinTechs) and the first real financial home for financial services customers via its vision systems and interfaces. Via smartphone app, tablet or PC, customers and intermediaries receive a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, simple closing routes and transfer options and also a complete market comparison, so that customers and advisors can easily optimize their insurance portfolio and commissions in an ideal performance-cost ratio. More than 300 well-trained consultants under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for demanding and upscale private customers. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 1.5 million customers, annual sales of around two billion euros, a fund portfolio of over five billion euros and annual insurance premiums of 800 million euros, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking world. JDC is committed to sustainability and is committed to ESG criteria: As a digitization service provider, JDC helps to save many tons of paper and make everyday life easier for financial intermediaries and customers.

Disclaimer:

The Members of the Management Board of JDC Group AG, Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier and Ralph Konrad, are holding a stake in JDC Group AG and have an own interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this announcement.

