  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. JDC Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JDC   DE000A0B9N37

JDC GROUP AG

(JDC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  18:43 01/07/2022 BST
19.58 EUR   +4.68%
06:38pJDC GROUP AG : JDC Group agrees to form a long-term brokerage joint venture with Bain Capital and Canada Life Irish Holding Company Limited.
EQ
02:16pJDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/24JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
JDC Group AG: JDC Group agrees to form a long-term brokerage joint venture with Bain Capital and Canada Life Irish Holding Company Limited.

07/01/2022 | 06:38pm BST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture
JDC Group AG: JDC Group agrees to form a long-term brokerage joint venture with Bain Capital and Canada Life Irish Holding Company Limited.

01-Jul-2022 / 19:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

JDC Group agrees to form a long-term brokerage joint venture with Bain Capital and Canada Life Irish Holding Company Limited.

Wiesbaden, July 1, 2022 – JDC Group AG has today agreed to establish a long-term joint venture with Bain Capital and Canada Life Irish Holding Company Limited, a group company of Great-West Lifeco to acquire and hold insurance brokers or agencies in Germany and Austria.

A new company is founded as part of this cooperation. The brokers and agents acquired by the joint venture will have access to the processing platforms of the JDC Group via service agreements. The Management Board of JDC Group expects that the cooperation will have a considerable positive impact on sales and earnings in the coming years. This impact will largely depend on the number, volume and timing of acquisitions of the joint venture.

The cooperation is subject to antitrust approval.

Media Contact for the consortium:

Dr. Lutz Golsch

FTI Consulting

+49 173 6517710

lutz.golsch@fticonsulting.com

 




Contact:
JDC Group AG

Ralf Funke
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 611 335322-00
Email: funke@jdcgroup.de

01-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 611 335322-00
Fax: +49 (0) 611 335322-09
E-mail: info@jdcgroup.de
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37
WKN: A0B9N3
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1389421

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1389421  01-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389421&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
