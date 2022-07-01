DGAP-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture

JDC Group AG: JDC Group agrees to form a long-term brokerage joint venture with Bain Capital and Canada Life Irish Holding Company Limited.



01-Jul-2022 / 19:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

Wiesbaden, July 1, 2022 – JDC Group AG has today agreed to establish a long-term joint venture with Bain Capital and Canada Life Irish Holding Company Limited, a group company of Great-West Lifeco to acquire and hold insurance brokers or agencies in Germany and Austria.

A new company is founded as part of this cooperation. The brokers and agents acquired by the joint venture will have access to the processing platforms of the JDC Group via service agreements. The Management Board of JDC Group expects that the cooperation will have a considerable positive impact on sales and earnings in the coming years. This impact will largely depend on the number, volume and timing of acquisitions of the joint venture.

The cooperation is subject to antitrust approval.

Media Contact for the consortium:

Dr. Lutz Golsch

FTI Consulting

+49 173 6517710

lutz.golsch@fticonsulting.com

Contact:JDC Group AGRalf FunkeInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 611 335322-00Email: funke@jdcgroup.de