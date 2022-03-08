DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

JDC Group AG: JDC Group exceeds forecast figures and records significant increase in revenue and profit



08.03.2022 / 08:00

JDC Group exceeds forecast figures and records significant increase in revenue and profit

- Preliminary figures for 2021 as a whole show revenue at around EUR 147 million, up by approx. 20 percent

- Preliminary full-year 2021 EBITDA is EUR 8.3 million, up by approx. 63 percent

- Noticable growth in revenue and profit expected in 2022 and beyond

JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) finished the financial year 2021 on a very positive note following a strong fourth quarter, exceeding its own forecasts. Based on the preliminary, unaudited financial figures published today, revenues for the year 2021 as a whole were up by around 19.5 percent, at EUR 146.8 million (2020: EUR 122.8 million). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 62.8 percent to EUR 8.3 million (2020: EUR 5.1 million). Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were also very positive in 2021, at EUR 2.9 million - also significantly higher than in the previous year (2020: EUR 0.5 million).

The fourth quarter saw a 20.4 percent increase in revenues to EUR 43.8 million (fourth quarter 2020: EUR 36.4 million). Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the fourth quarter more than doubled to EUR 3.0 million (fourth quarter 2020: EUR 1.4 million).

The Advisortech and Advisory operating segments both performed exceedingly well in 2021 as a whole. In the Advisortech segment, revenues were up by around 18 percent at EUR 121 million. EBITDA rose by around 26 percent to EUR 7.6 million. EBIT increased by around 43 percent to EUR 3.5 million.

In the Advisory segment, revenues rose by 20.2 percent to EUR 35.6 million. EBITDA was considerably higher than in the previous year, at EUR 3.4 million compared with EUR 1.1 million in 2020, while EBIT increased fourfold to EUR 2.3 million.

One of the reasons for the improvement in the Group's results, apart from the increase in gross profit, was the successful integration of acquired companies.

Overall, the preliminary key indicators are as follows:

At a glance Q4 2021 Q4 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change Change kEUR kEUR in % kEUR kEUR in % Revenue 43,754 36,351 20.4% 146,809 122,834 19.5% - thereof Advisortech 36,692 30,874 18.8% 121,024 102,578 18.0% - thereof Advisory 9,470 8,373 13.1% 35,646 29,663 20.2% EBITDA 2,995 1,429 >100% 8,344 5,125 62.8% EBIT 1,405 211 >100% 2,946 497 >100% EBT 943 -200 >100% 1,366 -1,031 >100% Net Profit 673 -307 >100% 868 -1,163 >100%

Ralph Konrad, CFO of JDC Group AG commented: 'We are very happy with the company's performance in 2021. We showed strong growth, with further proportionate increases in all key earnings figures along with an excellent operational cash flow. The key accounts acquired in 2021, especially the savings banks in the Provinzial insurance group's business region, have not even contributed to the revenues yet.'

'For 2022 and beyond, our expectations remain high with regard to our business performance. Whereas in the last year the Bancassurance expenses were only compensated by low revenues, the trend will change from this year on. We expect single-digit million revenue growth in our business with banks and savings banks by the end of 2022. The savings banks and cooperative banks then connected to our platform should ensure a double-digit million revenue increase via the JDC platform from 2023 onwards, adds Dr Sebastian Grabmaier, CEO of JDC Group AG. 'Based on our broker and advisory business, which continues to be strong, we plan to grow by more than 20 percent per year from 2023 on at the latest and to develop JDC into the leading insurance platform in Europe.'

In 2022, on the basis of collaborations already in place, the company expects revenues to grow to between EUR 165 million and EUR 175 million and EBITDA of more than EUR 11 million.

JDC Group AG's business model is not immediately affected by the ukraine conflict. In particular, the Group has no dependence on supply chains or external service providers. General developments of the global economy and the business climate in Germany and Europe may, of course, have a negative impact on capital markets and on the purchasing behaviour of our customers.

The company plans to publish the final, audited figures for the financial year 2021 on 31 March 2022. Further information on JDC Group AG can be found at www.jdcgroup.de.

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds and all other financial products and services under the brands Jung, DMS & Cie., allesmeins and Geld.de. By offering and processing all product providers of the financial market with a complete product range and complete data and document supply, it creates the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds (brokers, representatives, affiliated intermediaries, banks, exclusivity organizations, FinTechs) and the first real financial home for financial services customers via its vision systems and interfaces. Via smartphone app, tablet or PC, customers and intermediaries receive a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, simple closing routes and transfer options and also a complete market comparison, so that customers and advisors can easily optimize their insurance portfolio and commissions in an ideal performance-cost ratio. More than 300 well-trained consultants under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for demanding and upscale private customers. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 1.5 million customers, annual sales of around two billion euros, a fund portfolio of over five billion euros and annual insurance premiums of 800 million euros, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking world. JDC is committed to sustainability and is committed to ESG criteria: As a digitization service provider, JDC helps to save many tons of paper and make everyday life easier for financial intermediaries and customers.

