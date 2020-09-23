Log in
JDC Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/23/2020 | 11:25am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.09.2020 / 17:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Grabmaier
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JDC Group AG

b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.64 EUR 1153.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.6400 EUR 1153.6400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


23.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

62899  23.09.2020 


© EQS 2020
