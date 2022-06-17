Log in
    JDC   DE000A0B9N37

JDC GROUP AG

(JDC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:22 2022-06-17 am EDT
18.95 EUR   +5.87%
18.95 EUR   +5.87%
09:56aJDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/14CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 14/06/2022, 09 : 45 CET/CEST - JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG decides on buyback programme for own shares
EQ
06/14JDC GROUP AG : JDC Group AG decides on buyback programme for own shares
EQ
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

06/17/2022 | 09:56am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

17.06.2022 / 15:55
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Wiesbaden, 17 June 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

1st Interim Reporting

In the time period from 15 June 2022 until and including 17 June 2022 a number of 5,324 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 14 June 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
15 June 2022 1,628 18.2764 29,754.00
16 June 2022 1,822 18.1768 33,118.20
17 June 2022 1,874 18.5675 34,795.50
Total 5,324 18.3448 97,667.70
 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 June 2022 amounts to 5,324.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 17 June 2022

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board


17.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1378547  17.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378547&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
