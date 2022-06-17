JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
06/17/2022 | 09:56am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG
/ JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
17.06.2022 / 15:55
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Wiesbaden, 17 June 2022
JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Announcement in connection with the share buyback program
1st Interim Reporting
In the time period from 15 June 2022 until and including 17 June 2022 a number of 5,324 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 14 June 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Day of purchase
Aggregated volume in shares
Weighted average price (Euro)
Aggregated volume (Euro)
15 June 2022
1,628
18.2764
29,754.00
16 June 2022
1,822
18.1768
33,118.20
17 June 2022
1,874
18.5675
34,795.50
Total
5,324
18.3448
97,667.70
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 June 2022 amounts to 5,324.
The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.
Wiesbaden, 17 June 2022
JDC Group AG
The Managing Board
17.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de