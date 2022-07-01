JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
07/01/2022 | 09:16am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG
/ JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
01.07.2022 / 15:15
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Wiesbaden, 01 July 2022
JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Announcement in connection with the share buyback program
3rd Interim Reporting
In the time period from 27 June 2022 until and including 01 July 2022 a number of 4,335 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 14 June 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Day of purchase
Aggregated volume in shares
Weighted average price (Euro)
Aggregated volume (Euro)
27 June 2022
1,907
18.6493
35,564.15
28 June 2022
1,788
18.6875
33,413.20
29 June 2022
30 June 2022
01 July 2022
162
392
86
18.5500
18.7608
18.8500
3,005.10
7,354.25
1,621.10
Total
4,335
18.6754
80,957.80
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 June 2022 amounts to 17,378.
The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.
Wiesbaden, 01 July 2022
JDC Group AG
The Managing Board
01.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de