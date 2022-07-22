JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
07/22/2022 | 08:28am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG
/ JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
22.07.2022 / 14:26
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Wiesbaden, 22 July 2022
JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Announcement in connection with the share buyback program
6th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 18 July 2022 until and including 22 July 2022 a number of 4,843 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 14 June 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Day of purchase
Aggregated volume in shares
Weighted average price (Euro)
Aggregated volume (Euro)
18 July 2022
1,209
18.6855
22,590.75
19 July 2022
1,199
18.5209
22,206.50
20 July 2022
1,100
18.4818
20,330.00
21 July 2022
959
18.2487
17,500.50
22 July 2022
376
18.5931
6,991.00
Total
4,843
18.5048
89,618.75
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 June 2022 amounts to 36,168.
The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.
Wiesbaden, 22 July 2022
JDC Group AG
The Managing Board
22.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de