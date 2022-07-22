Log in
  JDC Group AG
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. JDC Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JDC   DE000A0B9N37

JDC GROUP AG

(JDC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:30 2022-07-22 am EDT
18.55 EUR   +2.77%
07/15JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/08JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/04Germany's JDC, Bain Capital, Canada Life Irish Holding To Form Long-term Brokerage JV
MT
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

07/22/2022 | 08:28am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

22.07.2022 / 14:26
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Wiesbaden, 22 July 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

6th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 18 July 2022 until and including 22 July 2022 a number of 4,843 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 14 June 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
18 July 2022 1,209 18.6855 22,590.75
19 July 2022 1,199 18.5209 22,206.50
20 July 2022 1,100 18.4818 20,330.00
21 July 2022 959 18.2487 17,500.50
22 July 2022 376 18.5931 6,991.00
Total 4,843 18.5048 89,618.75

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 June 2022 amounts to 36,168.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 22 July 2022

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board

 


22.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1404307  22.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1404307&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
