JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 / Share Buyback Program

Wiesbaden, July 29, 2022

The Management Board of JDC Group AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, decided on June 14, 2022 to implement a share buyback program in a volume of up to 200,000 shares of JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) for a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to EUR 5 million ("Share Buyback Program"). The share buyback was announced in an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17 MAR on June 14, 2022.

In the period from June 15, 2022 to July 22, 2022, 36,168 shares of the Company have already been repurchased at a total purchase price of EUR 680,365.60. The further repurchase will start on August 01, 2022 and end on December 23, 2022 at the latest. A credit institution will repurchase a maximum of up to 163,832 shares of the Company, however, the repurchase is limited to such number of shares or to a total purchase price of EUR 4,319,634.40, respectively.

The share buyback program follows the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of July 27, 2022 of JDC Group AG to acquire own shares. The shares can be used for all purposes specified in the authorization of the Annual General Meeting. This includes in particular the use of the shares as consideration in the context of the acquisition of companies and the servicing of employee participation programs.

With the exception of the purpose of the buyback, the share buyback program takes place in compliance with the requirements of Articles 5, 14 and 15 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 (Delegated Regulation). This is broader in scope than provided for by the safe harbor provision of Article 5 (2) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The repurchase of treasury shares will be carried out on behalf and for the account of JDC Group AG through the involvement of an independent credit institution. The credit institution shall carry out the acquisition of the JDC Group shares in accordance with the above-mentioned provisions and comply with the provisions of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting. The credit institution shall otherwise make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of JDC Group shares and the respective acquisition volume in accordance with Article 4 (2) b) of the Delegated Regulation independently of and without influence by JDC Group AG. In this respect, JDC Group AG will not influence the decisions of the credit institution. In particular, the credit institution is obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Article 3 of the Delegated Regulation and the specifications contained in this share buyback program.

In determining the purchase price, the credit institution may not exceed the price of the last independent trade effected on the relevant stock exchange or (if higher) the price of the current highest independent bid on the relevant stock exchange. Furthermore, in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, the bank may not exceed the price of a share of JDC Group AG in the XETRA trading system (or a comparable successor system) determined by the opening auction on the trading day by more than 10 percent or fall below this price by more than 20 percent. Furthermore, the credit institution may not purchase more than 25 percent of the average daily turnover of the JDC Group share on the stock exchange on which the purchase is made on any one day. The average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume during the 20 trading days prior to the respective purchase date.

The share buyback program may be suspended and also resumed at any time, if necessary and legally permissible.

Information on the transactions related to the share buyback program will be appropriately disclosed in detailed form as well as in aggregated form no later than the end of the seventh trading day after the day of execution of such transactions. In addition, JDC Group AG will publish the announced transactions on its website (www.jdcgroup.de) in the "Investor Relations" section and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the date of announcement.