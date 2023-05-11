Advanced search
    JDC   DE000A0B9N37

JDC GROUP AG

(JDC)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:00:11 2023-05-11 am EDT
16.95 EUR    0.00%
02:05aJdc : Letter to shareholders 1st Quarter of 2023
PU
02:03aJdc Group Ag : JDC grows in the first quarter despite continued consumer buying restraint in the investment sector - Marcus Rex strengthens JDC Management Board
EQ
04/03Dd : JDC Group AG: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH, buy
EQ
JDC : Letter to shareholders 1st Quarter of 2023

05/11/2023 | 02:05am EDT
Letter to shareholders 1. Quarter of 2023

Stefan Bachmann

Ralph Konrad

Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier

CDO

CFO, CIO

CEO

3

Management Board letter to shareholders

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS, DEAR BUSINESS PARTNERS,

JDC Group AG was able to slightly increase its revenues in the first quarter of 2023. Group revenues grew by 1.4 percent year-on-year to 43.8 million Euro in the first three months of 2023.

The first quarter was characterized by two developments:

On the one hand, the insurance segment was able to continue its positive development and in some cases even expand it significantly. The number of new applications rose by more than 25 percent and the number of initiated portfolio transfers even by almost 60 percent. The areas of property and motor vehicle insurance developed particularly positively. Property insurance with application growth of over 60% and motor vehicle insurance with application growth of over 30 percent compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On the other hand, the continued weakness of the investment, real estate and construction financing areas resulted in a decline in revenues of approximately 3 million Euro, which was more than offset by the increased volume in the insurance area. The ongoing reluctance to buy and invest due to higher interest rates resulted in lower acquisition commissions, and portfolio commissions were also weaker than in the prior-year quarter. As portfolio commissions in this area are always remunerated for periods that have already expired, it is already foreseeable that portfolio commissions will grow again in the course of the year due to the increased valuations.

These market developments are particularly evident in the Advisory business unit, which is more dependent on the market environment. The Advisortech business unit continued to grow steadily despite the weak investment sector.

Important steps during the first quarter of 2023

JDC GROUP SUBSIDIARY JUNG, DMS & CIE. ACQUIRES SIGNIFICANT PARTS OF THE TOP TEN GROUP

Jung, DMS & Cie. AG, a 100 percent subsidiary of JDC Group AG, has signed a purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Top Ten Investment-Vermittlungs AG and DFP Deutsche Finanz Portfolioverwaltung GmbH (together: Top Ten Financial Network Group). The approximately 50 employees offer services in the field of investment consulting, asset management and fund management. Using its own software solutions, Top Ten administers over 2 billion Euro in investment portfolios for around 1,000 intermediaries in the network, generating largely recurring revenues of around 20 million Euro.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023 due to the regulatory required owner control process.

4

JDC GROUP | Letter to shareholders Q1/2023

Results for the first quarter of 2023

Group revenues increased by 1.4 percent to EUR 43.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 43.2 million). Compared to the previous quarter Q4 2022, this means a growth of 8.9 percent (Q4 2022: EUR 40.3 million).

As a result of the revenues development, earnings deteriorated in the first quarter as the cost base was adjusted due to the increasing business volume and the expected growth. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the first quarter amounted to kEUR 3,185 (Q1 2022:

kEUR 3,732). Compared to Q4 2022, however, this represents a growth of 15.5 percent. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) decreased to kEUR 1,808 compared to kEUR 2,277 in the previous year.

Equity amounted to EUR 38.4 million as of March 31, 2023. The equity ratio thus increased to a solid 34.2 percent (December 31, 2022: EUR 37.0 million and 32.7 percent).

Overview

in kEUR 

Q1/2023

Q4/2022

Changes

Q1/2023

Q1/2022

Changes

kEUR

kEUR

in  %

kEUR

kEUR

in  %

Revenues

43,832

40,252

8.9

43,832

43,224

1.4

Advisortech

39,445

34,877

13.1

39,445

37,050

6.5

Advisory

8,156

8,253

-1.2

8,156

9,095

-10.3

Holding/Consolidation

-3,769

-2,878

-31.0

-3,769

-2,921

-29.0

EBITDA

3,185

2,758

15.5

3,185

3,732

-14.7

EBIT

1,808

1,170

54.5

1,808

2,277

-20.6

EBT

1,453

536

>100

1,453

1,907

-23.8

Net profit

1,433

483

>100

1,433

1,846

-22.4

THE INDIVIDUAL BUSINESS AREAS DEVELOPED AS FOLLOWS:

Advisortech

The Advisortech business unit increased its revenues by 6.5 percent to EUR 39.4 million in the first three months of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 37.1 million). Compared to the previous quarter Q4 2022, this represents growth of 13.1 percent (Q4 2022: EUR 34.9 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 3.3 million in the first three months of 2023, slightly below the comparative figure for the previous year of EUR 3.7 million, due to higher costs.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) decreased to EUR 2.3 million in the first three months of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 2.6 million).

5

Advisory

In the Advisory business unit, revenues in the first three months of 2023 decreased by around 10 percent year-on-year to EUR 8.2 million (Q1 2022: EUR 9.1 million) due to the pronounced weakness of the capital markets. Revenues are therefore around 1 percent below the previous quarter Q4 2022.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the Advisory segment fell to EUR 0.6 million in the first three months (Q1 2022: EUR 0.8 million).

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to EUR 0.3 million in the first three months of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 0.5 million).

Outlook

For the rest of the year 2023, we confirm our positive assessment and the published guidance:

In 2023, the company expects revenues growth to EUR 175 to 190 million and EBITDA of EUR 11.5 to 13.0 million on the basis of cooperation agreements already concluded.

Thanks to employees and shareholders

Once again, we would like to express our special thanks to our employees and revenues partners of JDC Group AG and our subsidiaries, as their commitment and motivation are the basis of our success.

We would also like to thank our shareholders, who believe in our business model and support and confirm the work of the Management Board and Supervisory Board.

We would be very pleased if you would continue to accompany us on our journey, and remain

sincerely, Yours

Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier

Ralph Konrad

Stefan Bachmann

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

JDC Group AG published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 184 M 202 M 202 M
Net income 2023 3,30 M 3,62 M 3,62 M
Net cash 2023 0,30 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
P/E ratio 2023 70,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 220 M 242 M 242 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
EV / Sales 2024 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 408
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart JDC GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
JDC Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JDC GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,95 €
Average target price 30,00 €
Spread / Average Target 77,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Josef Grabmaier Chief Executive Officer
Ralph Konrad Chief Financial Officer & Head-Operations
Jens Harig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Petry Member-Supervisory Board
Markus Drews Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JDC GROUP AG1.19%242
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED6.27%44 286
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-20.42%8 201
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.6.40%5 391
ROTHSCHILD & CO26.77%3 745
AJ BELL PLC-10.33%1 655
