JDC : Letter to shareholders 1st Quarter of 2023

Management Board letter to shareholders

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS, DEAR BUSINESS PARTNERS,

JDC Group AG was able to slightly increase its revenues in the first quarter of 2023. Group revenues grew by 1.4 percent year-on-year to 43.8 million Euro in the first three months of 2023.

The first quarter was characterized by two developments:

On the one hand, the insurance segment was able to continue its positive development and in some cases even expand it significantly. The number of new applications rose by more than 25 percent and the number of initiated portfolio transfers even by almost 60 percent. The areas of property and motor vehicle insurance developed particularly positively. Property insurance with application growth of over 60% and motor vehicle insurance with application growth of over 30 percent compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On the other hand, the continued weakness of the investment, real estate and construction financing areas resulted in a decline in revenues of approximately 3 million Euro, which was more than offset by the increased volume in the insurance area. The ongoing reluctance to buy and invest due to higher interest rates resulted in lower acquisition commissions, and portfolio commissions were also weaker than in the prior-year quarter. As portfolio commissions in this area are always remunerated for periods that have already expired, it is already foreseeable that portfolio commissions will grow again in the course of the year due to the increased valuations.

These market developments are particularly evident in the Advisory business unit, which is more dependent on the market environment. The Advisortech business unit continued to grow steadily despite the weak investment sector.

Important steps during the first quarter of 2023

JDC GROUP SUBSIDIARY JUNG, DMS & CIE. ACQUIRES SIGNIFICANT PARTS OF THE TOP TEN GROUP

Jung, DMS & Cie. AG, a 100 percent subsidiary of JDC Group AG, has signed a purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Top Ten Investment-Vermittlungs AG and DFP Deutsche Finanz Portfolioverwaltung GmbH (together: Top Ten Financial Network Group). The approximately 50 employees offer services in the field of investment consulting, asset management and fund management. Using its own software solutions, Top Ten administers over 2 billion Euro in investment portfolios for around 1,000 intermediaries in the network, generating largely recurring revenues of around 20 million Euro.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023 due to the regulatory required owner control process.