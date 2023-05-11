JDC : Letter to shareholders 1st Quarter of 2023

JDC Group AG was able to slightly increase its revenues in the first quarter of 2023. Group revenues grew by 1.4 percent year-on-year to 43.8 million Euro in the first three months of 2023.
The first quarter was characterized by two developments:
On the one hand, the insurance segment was able to continue its positive development and in some cases even expand it significantly. The number of new applications rose by more than 25 percent and the number of initiated portfolio transfers even by almost 60 percent. The areas of property and motor vehicle insurance developed particularly positively. Property insurance with application growth of over 60% and motor vehicle insurance with application growth of over 30 percent compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
On the other hand, the continued weakness of the investment, real estate and construction financing areas resulted in a decline in revenues of approximately 3 million Euro, which was more than offset by the increased volume in the insurance area. The ongoing reluctance to buy and invest due to higher interest rates resulted in lower acquisition commissions, and portfolio commissions were also weaker than in the prior-year quarter. As portfolio commissions in this area are always remunerated for periods that have already expired, it is already foreseeable that portfolio commissions will grow again in the course of the year due to the increased valuations.
These market developments are particularly evident in the Advisory business unit, which is more dependent on the market environment. The Advisortech business unit continued to grow steadily despite the weak investment sector.
Important steps during the first quarter of 2023
JDC GROUP SUBSIDIARY JUNG, DMS & CIE. ACQUIRES SIGNIFICANT PARTS OF THE TOP TEN GROUP
Jung, DMS & Cie. AG, a 100 percent subsidiary of JDC Group AG, has signed a purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Top Ten Investment-Vermittlungs AG and DFP Deutsche Finanz Portfolioverwaltung GmbH (together: Top Ten Financial Network Group). The approximately 50 employees offer services in the field of investment consulting, asset management and fund management. Using its own software solutions, Top Ten administers over 2 billion Euro in investment portfolios for around 1,000 intermediaries in the network, generating largely recurring revenues of around 20 million Euro.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023 due to the regulatory required owner control process.
Results for the first quarter of 2023
Group revenues increased by 1.4 percent to EUR 43.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 43.2 million). Compared to the previous quarter Q4 2022, this means a growth of 8.9 percent (Q4 2022: EUR 40.3 million).
As a result of the revenues development, earnings deteriorated in the first quarter as the cost base was adjusted due to the increasing business volume and the expected growth. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the first quarter amounted to kEUR 3,185 (Q1 2022:
kEUR 3,732). Compared to Q4 2022, however, this represents a growth of 15.5 percent. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) decreased to kEUR 1,808 compared to kEUR 2,277 in the previous year.
Equity amounted to EUR 38.4 million as of March 31, 2023. The equity ratio thus increased to a solid 34.2 percent (December 31, 2022: EUR 37.0 million and 32.7 percent).
Overview
Revenues
THE INDIVIDUAL BUSINESS AREAS DEVELOPED AS FOLLOWS:
Advisortech
The Advisortech business unit increased its revenues by 6.5 percent to EUR 39.4 million in the first three months of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 37.1 million). Compared to the previous quarter Q4 2022, this represents growth of 13.1 percent (Q4 2022: EUR 34.9 million).
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 3.3 million in the first three months of 2023, slightly below the comparative figure for the previous year of EUR 3.7 million, due to higher costs.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) decreased to EUR 2.3 million in the first three months of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 2.6 million).
Advisory
In the Advisory business unit, revenues in the first three months of 2023 decreased by around 10 percent year-on-year to EUR 8.2 million (Q1 2022: EUR 9.1 million) due to the pronounced weakness of the capital markets. Revenues are therefore around 1 percent below the previous quarter Q4 2022.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the Advisory segment fell to EUR 0.6 million in the first three months (Q1 2022: EUR 0.8 million).
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to EUR 0.3 million in the first three months of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 0.5 million).
Outlook
For the rest of the year 2023, we confirm our positive assessment and the published guidance:
In 2023, the company expects revenues growth to EUR 175 to 190 million and EBITDA of EUR 11.5 to 13.0 million on the basis of cooperation agreements already concluded.
Thanks to employees and shareholders
Once again, we would like to express our special thanks to our employees and revenues partners of JDC Group AG and our subsidiaries, as their commitment and motivation are the basis of our success.
We would also like to thank our shareholders, who believe in our business model and support and confirm the work of the Management Board and Supervisory Board.
