JDC GROUP AG | Sustainability Report 2023
Foreword by the management
As a leading service and technology platform for brokers, advisors and financial distributors, JDC Group AG has demonstrated a pioneering spirit with a particular passion for technology and innovation for more than 20 years. At the same time, we see "sustainability" as both an obligation and an opportunity. In the face of advancing climate change and increasing social challenges worldwide, we are convinced that decisive, rapid and targeted action for greater sustainability is more critical to success than ever. Our responsible and sustainable actions not only ensure our own business success, but also pave the way for the future for generations to come.
With this sustainability report, we want to show transparently how we are meeting the challenges and making our contribution to more sustainable development. Based on our corporate strategy - to drive the digital transformation in the financial services industry and expand our position as a leading provider of digital solutions and services - we adapted and further sharpened our sustainability strategy in the course of 2023.
This sustainability report is published on a voluntary basis and is intended to transparently disclose our sustainability efforts - even before our reporting obligation under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) comes into force in 2025. In the following chapters, you will find detailed information on the measures and projects we implemented in the 2023 reporting year. We explain the initiatives we have launched, present the successes we have achieved in the past year and provide an outlook on the next steps on our path to a more sustainable future.
I wish you a stimulating read and look forward to a productive exchange, yours
Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier
1 General Information
GENERAL INFORMATION
JDC Group AG is an innovative financial services company that stands for intelligent financial sales and new advisory technologies. The claim "BEST ADVICE. BETTER TECHNOLOGY" underlines this claim.
The operating activities of JDC Group AG can be segmented into the two divisions "Advisortech" and "Advisory".
In its Advisortech division, JDC Group AG offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds and all other financial products and services under the Jung, DMS & Cie., MORGEN & MORGEN, allesmeins, Top Ten and Geld.de brands. The technical platform developed by JDC connects internal and external systems and thus provides the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds. Digitized and automated processes enable complete digital process handling, from customer service to data processing in the backend. With a range of around 12,000 products from more than 1,000 product companies, the portfolio also includes all the financial products and services required to offer a comprehensive bancassur- ance concept. However, this division is not exclusively aimed at financial intermediaries, but also offers the first real financial home for financial services customers with the digital financial manager "allesmeins". In addition to a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, customers receive a full market comparison to optimize their portfolio with an ideal cost-performance ratio.
In the Advisory segment, around 250 well-trained advisors broker financial products to private end customers via the FiNUM Group (FiNUM. Private Finance AG and FiNUM. Finanzhaus AG) in a provider- and product-neutral manner. This segment complements the platform offering and enables JDC Group AG to cover the entire value chain in financial services distribution.
With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 2.4 million customers, a fund portfolio of over
7.5 billion euros and annual insurance premiums of over 1.2 billion euros, we are one of the market- leading service and technology platforms in the German-speaking world. From this market position, we take responsibility for actively shaping the change towards a climate-neutral and sustainable economy. This report therefore aims to transparently disclose our sustainability efforts; it is based on the declaration of the German Sustainability Code (DNK) and the performance indicators of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). The sustainability report is valid for both JDC Group AG and its subsidiaries and was prepared jointly with the consulting institute ESIIS. Due to the change in the scope of consolidation and improved data collection, individual key figures in the report cannot be compared with the previous year's figures.
2 Strategy
2.1 STRATEGIC ANALYSIS AND MEASURES
We have recognized the urgency and importance of sustainable action and have therefore already begun to harmonize our economic activities with ecological, social and ethical goals in recent years. In the reporting year, we further specified this path and committed ourselves to integrating sustainability aspects step by step along the value chain in all areas of the company. To this end, we initially defined the following six core areas that are particularly relevant to us and whose implementation and gradual improvement we are actively striving to achieve:
- CO2-neutral business operations
- Sustainable corporate governance
- Regionality in the DACH region
- Fair and reliable employer
- Responsible data protection and IT security
- Sustainable range of products and services
The voluntary commitment - including a detailed description of the relevant items - is published on our website and can be viewed via the adjacent QR-code:
In the past financial year, we developed a sustainability strategy based on the global sustainability goals of the United Nations to implement our voluntary improvements.
Our sustainability strategy comprises the three dimensions of 'Environment', 'Social' and 'Governance'. We will implement targeted measures in these areas over the next three years in order to achieve
our goals:
ENVIRONMENT
2026
JDC
sustain-
ability
strategy
SOCIAL
2025
2024
GOVERNANCE
In light of the Corporate Sustainable Reporting Directive (CSRD), we will further develop our sustainability strategy in 2024 with the help of the double materiality analysis in order to develop a long-term objective for topics with a significant impact on the environment and society or particular opportunities and risks for our business. The process may result in future adjustments to the prioritization presented here.
2.2 MATERIALITY
We carried out a materiality analysis for the first time in the 2022 financial year and identified the sustainability issues relevant to our business operations (a detailed description of the procedure, including a materiality matrix, can be found in the 2022 Sustainability Report). These results, compiled from external and internal sources, were analyzed in the reporting year by an internally convened working group, compiled into ten relevant topics and classified into the following four fields of action:
Market
Company
Environment
Society
-
Innovation
-
Equality and equal
- Environment
- Corporate
-
Data protection
opportunities
and climate
Citizenship
-
IT security
-
Diversity and inclusion
protection
-
Stakeholder
-
Employer attractiveness
management
-
Compliance of own
business activities
In the reporting year, we began to address these ten topics and derived initial measures with which we would like to pursue them. To this end, we first formulated initial goals as part of our sustainability strategy and then prioritized the ten material topics in terms of their business relevance, their relevance for stakeholders and their influence on sustainable development and integrated them into the sustainability strategy. The following diagram illustrates the allocation of the material topics to the three sustainability dimensions.
Environment
- Environment and climate protection
Social
JDC
Governance
-
Equality and equal
sustain-
- Compliance of own business activities
ability
opportunities
-
Data protection
strategie
-
Diversity and inclusion
-
IT security
-
Employer attractiveness
-
Innovation
- Corporate Citizenship
Stakeholdermanagement
2 Strategy
The previous materiality analysis was based on the principle of single materiality. In the coming reporting year, we will carry out a double materiality analysis and thus fulfill the requirements that the new European legislation (CSRD) places on the approach to determining material topics. In future, we will consider the impact of our business operations on society and the environment as well as the impact of sustainability aspects on the opportunities and risks of our business operations (principle of double materiality).
2.3 GOALS
The targets and measures defined in the reporting year are an integral part of our sustainability strategy and initially relate to the next three financial years. They are intended to help us create the necessary structures for all further measures in the future; they are therefore initially predominantly qualitative in nature. With the further development of our sustainability strategy in 2024, we will also further develop the objectives and add a medium to long-term perspective. In this context, we will also set quantitative targets that can be measured using KPIs.
The following table contains the most important sustainability targets for the next three years, their links to our ten material topics, planned measures to achieve the formulated targets and the year by which we aim to have implemented the planned measures at the latest:
Objective of the
sustainability strategy
Topic
Establish and expand
- Compliance of own business
governance structures
activities
so that professional
- Data protection
sustainability
- IT security
management can be
- Innovation
developed
- Stakeholdermanagment
Year until
Planned measures implementation
- Implementation of a Group compliance analysis
2024
- Auditing of our information security management
- Evaluation of possible ISO certifications
- Conducting an internal and external stakeholder survey on the basis of dual materiality
- Employee training on the topic of sustainability
Promote workplace
- Equality and equal
- Signing the Diversity Charter
2025
attractiveness and
opportunities
- Participation in local charitable projects
benefit the community
- Diversity and inclusion
- Introduction of the EGYM Wellpass
(Social)
- Employer attractiveness
- Organization of theme days
- Corporate Citizenship
Advance climate
- Environment and climate
- Establishment of an environmental management system
2026
neutrality in our own
protection
- Development of quantitative emission reduction targets
business operations
(Environment)
By analyzing and reviewing our existing governance structures, we are laying the foundations for professional sustainability management. Subsequently, we place particular emphasis on social sustainability, as we firmly believe that responsible and sustainable action must encompass not only environmental aspects, but also social issues. Our aim here is to improve the well-being of our employees. As part of this, we will also strengthen our social commitment and support our first local projects. However, we will also take various measures to improve environmental sustainability. For example, we aim to implement an environmental management system by the 2026 financial year, which will help us to gradually reduce our CO2 emissions.
We attach great importance to relating our sustainability measures to the 17 global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations in order to support the 2030 Agenda. We have identified various SDGs that are of particular relevance to us. Our formulated goals contribute to the following SDGs as follows:
SDG 3 - Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages
To promote the well-being of our employees, we want to expand our range of health measures. For example, we are currently planning to introduce the EGYM wellness pass, which offers access to many different sports and recreational opportunities.
SDG 4 - Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all We already offer our employees a wide range of training and development opportunities, which we would like to expand further in the future. This includes, in particular, the introduction of workshops and training courses on sustainability topics.
SDG 5 - Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls
We want to create a working environment in which everyone feels accepted and respected - regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, religion, disability, lifestyle, cultural background or sexual orientation. We have therefore identified "equality and equal opportunities" and "diversity and inclusion" as two of our ten key topics in this area.
SDG 8 - Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all
With our business model, we want to continue to facilitate access to banking, insurance and financial services for economic players in the future. We are therefore continuously developing our platform in order to continue to meet the requirements and needs of market participants in the future.
SDG 13 - Take immediate action to combat climate change and its impacts
We want to further reduce the consumption of natural resources and gradually make our own business operations climate-neutral. Until then, we will offset unavoidable emissions by promoting projects and activities that contribute to the sustainable development goals of the United Nations that we have prioritized.
2 Strategy
9
2.4 DEPTH OF THE VALUE CHAIN
With its subsidiary Jung, DMS & Cie. AG, JDC Group AG is a leading platform provider in the broker pool market. The platform developed by Jung, DMS & Cie. iCRM system includes professional software for managing customer and contract data with simple closing routes and transfer options, as well as an expert back office team that takes care of the entire administrative process. The digital finance manager "allesmeins", the independent and autonomous analysis company MORGEN&MORGEN and the Top Ten Financial Network Group, which offers services in the areas of investment advice, asset management and fund management, also complement the range of services offered by JDC Group AG. This results in the following value chain for us:
upstream
Backend Service
Frontend Service
downstream
Digitalisation
Customer management
Processing
Commission settlement
Product comparison
API
Product companies
Contract amendment
Individual brokers
In percent
Comparison calculator
Sales channels
> 200 insurers
Portfolio transfer
Structured organisations
In product unit
Needs analysis
Brokers
> 250 investment
Claims management
Banks
In unit premium
Robo-Advisor
Multiple agents
companies
In virtual currency
Insurers
Banks
Outsourcing solutions
Selected IT solutions
End customers
Full service
iCRM - multi-award-winning, complete and comprehensive
Back office
customer and contract management
Customer care
Sales controlling
allesmeins - the intelligent WebApp for customers and advisors
IT systems
incl. needs analysis, comparison calculator, quick change of cover
Data service
easyROBI - simple, digital conclusion of insurance contracts:
Offer investment funds and ETFs even without 34f authorisation
Our business operations are divided into primary activities that contribute directly to value creation and supporting activities that complement this value creation process. Supporting activities include human resources, the legal department and controlling. Primary activities include, in particular, the IT department, product management, risk management and sales.
Sustainability aspects are now implemented in all key value creation processes. This begins with the analysis of our upstream product companies. The wholly owned subsidiary of Jung, DMS & Cie. AG, MORGEN & MORGEN GmbH, evaluates insurance companies with regard to their transparent presentation of sustainability information. Despite being part of the Group, it is an independent company with long-term autonomy, so that the neutrality of the rating is guaranteed. The 'M&M Rating ESG Unter nehmen' serves our product management as a guide to insurers' sustainability efforts. The rating information is also available to our downstream distribution partners in discussions with customers. This
means that sustainability aspects can also be taken into account when selling insurance products. We also meet the requirements of the Disclosure Regulation. A sustainability preference query has also been implemented in the investment process, on the basis of which brokers receive a pre-selected selection of sustainably managed funds (Article 8 and Article 9 funds). This means that our affiliated sales partners can now offer their customers tailor-made sustainability solutions for almost all financial products.
Although the provision of sustainable financial products and the inclusion of sustainability aspects in discussions with customers is the responsibility of independent financial advisors and partner companies, we also try to actively influence the focus on sustainability there. We therefore work closely with our affiliated partners and have already created the first opportunities to inform our upstream and downstream partners about sustainability and support them in their sustainability efforts with the "Platform Summit of the Insurance Industry", the "ESG Breakfast" and various training courses on the topic of sustainability.
In addition, the IT department plays a central role for us as a platform provider and digitalization service provider. As we constantly come into contact with our customers' sensitive data, we have taken numerous measures to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and security of this data. These include the external auditing of our information security management system (ISMS), the regular performance of various data protection audits and the implementation of technical and organizational measures (e. g. through access controls, encryption technologies or the regular review of our IT systems). A detailed description of the audits carried out will be provided in section 3.3 (Control). In addition, our employees receive regular training on the topic.
Our risks are identified, assessed and actively managed in risk management. In the reporting year, we assessed our sustainability risks based on a comprehensive analysis. We then integrated all significant risks into our existing risk processes and ensured ongoing monitoring. This risk analysis will be repeated on a regular basis in future.
Sustainability aspects are also taken into account when making investment decisions regarding the disposition of liquid funds. By excluding certain industries, companies or practices that are associated with environmental, social or ethical concerns, we ensure that our investments not only follow financial motives, but also take into account the impact on society and the environment. The exclusion criteria used include, in particular, standard- and value-based exclusion criteria such as violations of international standards (e. g. the principles of the UN Global Compact) or the exclusion of individual business activities (such as the manufacture of arms or weapons).
