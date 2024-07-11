Sustainability 2023Report

2 JDC GROUP AG | Sustainability Report 2023 Content Foreword by the Executive Board 3 1 General 4 1.1 General information 4 2 Strategy 5 2.1 Strategic analysis and measures 5 2.2 Materiality 6 2.3 Goals 7 2.4 Depth of the value chain 8 3 Process management 11 3.1 Responsibility 11 3.2 Rules and Processes 11 3.3 Control 11 3.4 Incentive system 12 3.5 Stakeholder involvement 13 3.6 Innovation and product management 14 4 Environment 15 4.1 Use of natural resources 15 4.2 Resource management 15 4.3 Climate-relevant emissions 17 5 Society 20 5.1 Workers' rights 20 5.2 Equal opportunities 21 5.3 Qualification 23 5.4 Human rights 24 5.5 Community 25 5.6 Political influence 26 5.7 Conduct in accordance with the law and guidelines 26 Contact 28

3 Foreword by the management As a leading service and technology platform for brokers, advisors and financial distributors, JDC Group AG has demonstrated a pioneering spirit with a particular passion for technology and innovation for more than 20 years. At the same time, we see "sustainability" as both an obligation and an opportunity. In the face of advancing climate change and increasing social challenges worldwide, we are convinced that decisive, rapid and targeted action for greater sustainability is more critical to success than ever. Our responsible and sustainable actions not only ensure our own business success, but also pave the way for the future for generations to come. With this sustainability report, we want to show transparently how we are meeting the challenges and making our contribution to more sustainable development. Based on our corporate strategy - to drive the digital transformation in the financial services industry and expand our position as a leading provider of digital solutions and services - we adapted and further sharpened our sustainability strategy in the course of 2023. This sustainability report is published on a voluntary basis and is intended to transparently disclose our sustainability efforts - even before our reporting obligation under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) comes into force in 2025. In the following chapters, you will find detailed information on the measures and projects we implemented in the 2023 reporting year. We explain the initiatives we have launched, present the successes we have achieved in the past year and provide an outlook on the next steps on our path to a more sustainable future. I wish you a stimulating read and look forward to a productive exchange, yours Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier

4 JDC GROUP AG | Sustainability Report 2023 1 General Information GENERAL INFORMATION JDC Group AG is an innovative financial services company that stands for intelligent financial sales and new advisory technologies. The claim "BEST ADVICE. BETTER TECHNOLOGY" underlines this claim. The operating activities of JDC Group AG can be segmented into the two divisions "Advisortech" and "Advisory". In its Advisortech division, JDC Group AG offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds and all other financial products and services under the Jung, DMS & Cie., MORGEN & MORGEN, allesmeins, Top Ten and Geld.de brands. The technical platform developed by JDC connects internal and external systems and thus provides the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds. Digitized and automated processes enable complete digital process handling, from customer service to data processing in the backend. With a range of around 12,000 products from more than 1,000 product companies, the portfolio also includes all the financial products and services required to offer a comprehensive bancassur- ance concept. However, this division is not exclusively aimed at financial intermediaries, but also offers the first real financial home for financial services customers with the digital financial manager "allesmeins". In addition to a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, customers receive a full market comparison to optimize their portfolio with an ideal cost-performance ratio. In the Advisory segment, around 250 well-trained advisors broker financial products to private end customers via the FiNUM Group (FiNUM. Private Finance AG and FiNUM. Finanzhaus AG) in a provider- and product-neutral manner. This segment complements the platform offering and enables JDC Group AG to cover the entire value chain in financial services distribution. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 2.4 million customers, a fund portfolio of over 7.5 billion euros and annual insurance premiums of over 1.2 billion euros, we are one of the market- leading service and technology platforms in the German-speaking world. From this market position, we take responsibility for actively shaping the change towards a climate-neutral and sustainable economy. This report therefore aims to transparently disclose our sustainability efforts; it is based on the declaration of the German Sustainability Code (DNK) and the performance indicators of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). The sustainability report is valid for both JDC Group AG and its subsidiaries and was prepared jointly with the consulting institute ESIIS. Due to the change in the scope of consolidation and improved data collection, individual key figures in the report cannot be compared with the previous year's figures.

5 2 Strategy 2.1 STRATEGIC ANALYSIS AND MEASURES We have recognized the urgency and importance of sustainable action and have therefore already begun to harmonize our economic activities with ecological, social and ethical goals in recent years. In the reporting year, we further specified this path and committed ourselves to integrating sustainability aspects step by step along the value chain in all areas of the company. To this end, we initially defined the following six core areas that are particularly relevant to us and whose implementation and gradual improvement we are actively striving to achieve: CO 2 -neutral business operations

-neutral business operations Sustainable corporate governance

Regionality in the DACH region

Fair and reliable employer

Responsible data protection and IT security

Sustainable range of products and services The voluntary commitment - including a detailed description of the relevant items - is published on our website and can be viewed via the adjacent QR-code: In the past financial year, we developed a sustainability strategy based on the global sustainability goals of the United Nations to implement our voluntary improvements. Our sustainability strategy comprises the three dimensions of 'Environment', 'Social' and 'Governance'. We will implement targeted measures in these areas over the next three years in order to achieve our goals: ENVIRONMENT 2026 JDC sustain- ability strategy SOCIAL 2025 2024 GOVERNANCE

6 JDC GROUP AG | Sustainability Report 2023 In light of the Corporate Sustainable Reporting Directive (CSRD), we will further develop our sustainability strategy in 2024 with the help of the double materiality analysis in order to develop a long-term objective for topics with a significant impact on the environment and society or particular opportunities and risks for our business. The process may result in future adjustments to the prioritization presented here. 2.2 MATERIALITY We carried out a materiality analysis for the first time in the 2022 financial year and identified the sustainability issues relevant to our business operations (a detailed description of the procedure, including a materiality matrix, can be found in the 2022 Sustainability Report). These results, compiled from external and internal sources, were analyzed in the reporting year by an internally convened working group, compiled into ten relevant topics and classified into the following four fields of action: Market Company Environment Society - Innovation - Equality and equal - Environment - Corporate - Data protection opportunities and climate Citizenship - IT security - Diversity and inclusion protection - Stakeholder - Employer attractiveness management - Compliance of own business activities In the reporting year, we began to address these ten topics and derived initial measures with which we would like to pursue them. To this end, we first formulated initial goals as part of our sustainability strategy and then prioritized the ten material topics in terms of their business relevance, their relevance for stakeholders and their influence on sustainable development and integrated them into the sustainability strategy. The following diagram illustrates the allocation of the material topics to the three sustainability dimensions. Environment Environment and climate protection Social JDC Governance - Equality and equal sustain- - Compliance of own business activities ability opportunities - Data protection strategie - Diversity and inclusion - IT security - Employer attractiveness - Innovation Corporate Citizenship Stakeholdermanagement

2 Strategy 7 The previous materiality analysis was based on the principle of single materiality. In the coming reporting year, we will carry out a double materiality analysis and thus fulfill the requirements that the new European legislation (CSRD) places on the approach to determining material topics. In future, we will consider the impact of our business operations on society and the environment as well as the impact of sustainability aspects on the opportunities and risks of our business operations (principle of double materiality). 2.3 GOALS The targets and measures defined in the reporting year are an integral part of our sustainability strategy and initially relate to the next three financial years. They are intended to help us create the necessary structures for all further measures in the future; they are therefore initially predominantly qualitative in nature. With the further development of our sustainability strategy in 2024, we will also further develop the objectives and add a medium to long-term perspective. In this context, we will also set quantitative targets that can be measured using KPIs. The following table contains the most important sustainability targets for the next three years, their links to our ten material topics, planned measures to achieve the formulated targets and the year by which we aim to have implemented the planned measures at the latest: Objective of the sustainability strategy Topic Establish and expand - Compliance of own business governance structures activities so that professional - Data protection sustainability - IT security management can be - Innovation developed - Stakeholdermanagment Year until Planned measures implementation - Implementation of a Group compliance analysis 2024 Auditing of our information security management

Evaluation of possible ISO certifications

Conducting an internal and external stakeholder survey on the basis of dual materiality

Employee training on the topic of sustainability Promote workplace - Equality and equal - Signing the Diversity Charter 2025 attractiveness and opportunities - Participation in local charitable projects benefit the community - Diversity and inclusion - Introduction of the EGYM Wellpass (Social) - Employer attractiveness - Organization of theme days - Corporate Citizenship Advance climate - Environment and climate - Establishment of an environmental management system 2026 neutrality in our own protection - Development of quantitative emission reduction targets business operations (Environment)

8 JDC GROUP AG | Sustainability Report 2023 By analyzing and reviewing our existing governance structures, we are laying the foundations for professional sustainability management. Subsequently, we place particular emphasis on social sustainability, as we firmly believe that responsible and sustainable action must encompass not only environmental aspects, but also social issues. Our aim here is to improve the well-being of our employees. As part of this, we will also strengthen our social commitment and support our first local projects. However, we will also take various measures to improve environmental sustainability. For example, we aim to implement an environmental management system by the 2026 financial year, which will help us to gradually reduce our CO2 emissions. We attach great importance to relating our sustainability measures to the 17 global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations in order to support the 2030 Agenda. We have identified various SDGs that are of particular relevance to us. Our formulated goals contribute to the following SDGs as follows: SDG 3 - Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages To promote the well-being of our employees, we want to expand our range of health measures. For example, we are currently planning to introduce the EGYM wellness pass, which offers access to many different sports and recreational opportunities. SDG 4 - Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all We already offer our employees a wide range of training and development opportunities, which we would like to expand further in the future. This includes, in particular, the introduction of workshops and training courses on sustainability topics. SDG 5 - Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls We want to create a working environment in which everyone feels accepted and respected - regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, religion, disability, lifestyle, cultural background or sexual orientation. We have therefore identified "equality and equal opportunities" and "diversity and inclusion" as two of our ten key topics in this area. SDG 8 - Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all With our business model, we want to continue to facilitate access to banking, insurance and financial services for economic players in the future. We are therefore continuously developing our platform in order to continue to meet the requirements and needs of market participants in the future. SDG 13 - Take immediate action to combat climate change and its impacts We want to further reduce the consumption of natural resources and gradually make our own business operations climate-neutral. Until then, we will offset unavoidable emissions by promoting projects and activities that contribute to the sustainable development goals of the United Nations that we have prioritized.

2 Strategy 9 2.4 DEPTH OF THE VALUE CHAIN With its subsidiary Jung, DMS & Cie. AG, JDC Group AG is a leading platform provider in the broker pool market. The platform developed by Jung, DMS & Cie. iCRM system includes professional software for managing customer and contract data with simple closing routes and transfer options, as well as an expert back office team that takes care of the entire administrative process. The digital finance manager "allesmeins", the independent and autonomous analysis company MORGEN&MORGEN and the Top Ten Financial Network Group, which offers services in the areas of investment advice, asset management and fund management, also complement the range of services offered by JDC Group AG. This results in the following value chain for us: upstream Backend Service Frontend Service downstream Digitalisation Customer management Processing Commission settlement Product comparison API Product companies Contract amendment Individual brokers In percent Comparison calculator Sales channels > 200 insurers Portfolio transfer Structured organisations In product unit Needs analysis Brokers > 250 investment Claims management Banks In unit premium Robo-Advisor Multiple agents companies In virtual currency Insurers Banks Outsourcing solutions Selected IT solutions End customers Full service iCRM - multi-award-winning, complete and comprehensive Back office customer and contract management Customer care Sales controlling allesmeins - the intelligent WebApp for customers and advisors IT systems incl. needs analysis, comparison calculator, quick change of cover Data service easyROBI - simple, digital conclusion of insurance contracts: Offer investment funds and ETFs even without 34f authorisation Our business operations are divided into primary activities that contribute directly to value creation and supporting activities that complement this value creation process. Supporting activities include human resources, the legal department and controlling. Primary activities include, in particular, the IT department, product management, risk management and sales. Sustainability aspects are now implemented in all key value creation processes. This begins with the analysis of our upstream product companies. The wholly owned subsidiary of Jung, DMS & Cie. AG, MORGEN & MORGEN GmbH, evaluates insurance companies with regard to their transparent presentation of sustainability information. Despite being part of the Group, it is an independent company with long-term autonomy, so that the neutrality of the rating is guaranteed. The 'M&M Rating ESG Unter­ nehmen' serves our product management as a guide to insurers' sustainability efforts. The rating information is also available to our downstream distribution partners in discussions with customers. This