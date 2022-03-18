CORPORATE NEWS

JDC and Gothaer cooperate on digital customer and contract platform for Gothaer agencies

Customers of Gothaer agents get a 360-degree view of their entire insurance portfolio

Service and technology platform provider Jung, DMS & Cie, a subsidiary of the listed JDC Group AG, and the Gothaer insurance group have agreed on a far-reaching collaboration to build a 360- degree portfolio view for customers of the company's in-house agency sales force. The contract has been concluded for a period of four years.

JDC will supply the platform and necessary interfaces to provide customers with an overview of their entire insurance portfolio. Contracts from insurance companies outside the Gothaer Group are made visible with the help of JDC's own iCRM portfolio and management system. The JDC platform services the entire value chain from contract administration to commission clearing as well as a customer service center.

JDC and Gothaer already started with the first pilot agencies and are continuously planning the rollout for all partners in the insurer's exclusive sales force.

"Insurance agencies can be the perfect place for customers if they offer a financial home for all insurance and financial products," says Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier, CEO of Jung, DMS & Cie, explaining the background regarding the cooperation with the Gothaer insurance Group. "I am pleased that Gothaer is now also providing its customers with a complete overview of their insurance portfolio, as people have been familiar with securities, funds and, to some extent, their bank accounts. With our JDC platform technology, we want to be the optimal digital service provider for Gothaer."

About JDC Group AG

