JDC : and Gothaer cooperate on digital customer and contract platform for Gothaer agencies

03/18/2022 | 05:41am EDT
CORPORATE NEWS

Wiesbaden, 16 March 2022

JDC and Gothaer cooperate on digital customer and contract platform for Gothaer agencies

  • Customers of Gothaer agents get a 360-degree view of their entire insurance portfolio
  • JDC delivers platform and interfaces

Service and technology platform provider Jung, DMS & Cie, a subsidiary of the listed JDC Group AG, and the Gothaer insurance group have agreed on a far-reaching collaboration to build a 360- degree portfolio view for customers of the company's in-house agency sales force. The contract has been concluded for a period of four years.

JDC will supply the platform and necessary interfaces to provide customers with an overview of their entire insurance portfolio. Contracts from insurance companies outside the Gothaer Group are made visible with the help of JDC's own iCRM portfolio and management system. The JDC platform services the entire value chain from contract administration to commission clearing as well as a customer service center.

JDC and Gothaer already started with the first pilot agencies and are continuously planning the rollout for all partners in the insurer's exclusive sales force.

"Insurance agencies can be the perfect place for customers if they offer a financial home for all insurance and financial products," says Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier, CEO of Jung, DMS & Cie, explaining the background regarding the cooperation with the Gothaer insurance Group. "I am pleased that Gothaer is now also providing its customers with a complete overview of their insurance portfolio, as people have been familiar with securities, funds and, to some extent, their bank accounts. With our JDC platform technology, we want to be the optimal digital service provider for Gothaer."

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds and all other financial products and services under the brands Jung, DMS & Cie., allesmeins and Geld.de. By offering and processing all product providers of the financial market with a complete

product range and complete data and document supply, it creates the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds (brokers, representatives, affiliated intermediaries, banks, exclusivity organizations, FinTechs) and the first real financial home for financial services customers via its vision systems and interfaces. Via smartphone app, tablet or PC, customers and intermediaries receive a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, simple closing routes and transfer options and also a complete market comparison, so that customers and advisors can easily optimize their insurance portfolio and commissions in an ideal performance-cost ratio. More than 300 well-trained consultants under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for demanding and upscale private customers. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 1.5 million customers, annual sales of around two billion euros, a fund portfolio of over five billion euros and annual insurance premiums of 800 million euros, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking world. JDC is committed to sustainability and is committed to ESG criteria: As a digitization service provider, JDC helps to save many tons of paper and make everyday life easier for financial intermediaries and customers.

Disclaimer:

The Members of the Management Board of JDC Group AG, Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier and Ralph Konrad, are holding a stake in JDC Group AG and have an own interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this announcement.

Disclaimer

JDC Group AG published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
