CORPORATE NEWS Wiesbaden, 15 November 2021 Seite 1/3 JDC grows by 24.5 percent in the third quarter JDC Group revenue increases by 24.5 percent to EUR 34.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, with nine-month revenue up by 19 percent at EUR 103.1 million.

nine-month revenue up by 19 percent at EUR 103.1 million. Third-quarter EBITDA up by 79 percent at EUR 1.0 million, while nine-month EBITDA increases by roughly 45 percent to EUR 5.3 million JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) figures for the first nine months of 2021 published today show a further acceleration in its growth accompanied by a significant increase in revenue and profit. Revenue increased by 19 percent to EUR 103.1 million in the first nine months of 2021 (first nine months of 2020: EUR 86.5 million). In the third quarter, revenue was up by almost 25 percent at EUR 34.4 million. In the Advisortech segment, revenue grew by almost 26 percent to EUR 27.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, and by around 18 percent to EUR 84.3 million in the first nine months of the year. In the Advisory segment, third-quarter revenue was up by around 22 percent at EUR 8.9 million, while the revenue for the first nine months increased by almost 23 percent to EUR 26.2 million. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first nine months stood at EUR 5.3 million, up by around 45 percent (first nine months of 2020: EUR 3.7 million). Third-quarter EBITDA jumped by around 79 percent to EUR 1.0 million (third quarter of 2020: EUR 0.6 million). Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) over the first nine months of 2021 increased multiply to EUR 1.5 million (first nine months of 2020: EUR 0.3 million). The consolidated profit for the first nine months improved to EUR 0.2 million, in comparison with EUR -0.9 million in the same period of 2020. The Group's operating performance also remains positive: in the third quarter JDC Group AG agreed on a wide-ranging collaboration with Germany's largest public insurance company, Versicherungskammer (VKB), in connection with S-Versicherungsmanager. As in the collaboration with Provinzial Holding, JDC will provide technical services and processing/settlement services for the third-party insurance business of the affiliated savings banks. To safeguard the long-term collaboration, Versicherungskammer has acquired a strategic shareholding in JDC Group AG, which demonstrates the seriousness of this groundbreaking collaboration for JDC Group. The participation has generated an additional EUR 10.6 million in equity for JDC Group AG.

This gives JDC Group AG access to the third-party insurance business of up to 200 savings banks with huge business potential in the business region of Provinzial and of Versicherungskammer. Commenting on the nine-month figures, JDC Group's CFO/COO Ralph Konrad said: 'We are very happy with the Group's performance in the first nine months - especially as the new major collaborations involving the savings banks and S-Versicherungsmanager have not yet generated any commission revenue at all. In fact, in the first nine months we recorded extraordinary expenses of around EUR 350,000 for large-scale projects and acquisitions, which would make the pro-forma figures even better. This is very positive.' Dr Sebastian Grabmaier, JDC Group CEO, added: 'Our revenue growth accelerated further in the third quarter to a very positive 24.5 percent - well above the market growth rate. Our platform services are evidently being well received, and we are able to bundle increasing numbers of contracts on our platform. The acquisition of a strategic shareholding by Germany's largest public insurance company, Versicherungskammer, shows clearly that we have become firmly established as a platform in the savings bank sector. Against this backdrop, JDC will continue to perform very positively in the future.' The key figures for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2021 are as follows: At a glance in kEUR Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change 9M 2021 9M 2020 Change kEUR kEUR in % kEUR kEUR in % Revenue 34.440 27.662 24,5% 103.051 86.482 19,2% thereof Advisortech 27.879 22.138 25,9% 84.328 71.703 17,6% thereof Advisory 8.885 7.292 21,8% 26.176 21.290 22,9% thereof Holding / Konso -2.324 -1.768 -31,4% -7.453 -6.511 -14,5% EBITDA 1.006 563 78,7% 5.349 3.697 44,7% EBIT -371 -661 43,9% 1.543 286 >100% EBT -749 -1.052 28,8% 425 -832 >100% Net profit -792 -1.047 24,4% 188 -857 >100% For the financial year 2021, we confirm our positive assessment and continue to expect revenue of EUR 140 to 145 million and EBITDA of more than EUR 8 million.

The shareholders' letter for the third quarter and the first nine month of 2021 can be found, along with further information on JDC Group AG, at www.jdcgroup.de. Interested investors can register and participate in JDC Group's earnings call, which will take place today at 2:30 p.m., at the following link: https://montegaconnect.de/earningsCall/4mi7o8c8s03pvydd7hyc1emrrijvme8f About JDC Group AG JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds and all other financial products and services under the brands Jung, DMS & Cie., allesmeins and Geld.de. By offering and processing all product providers of the financial market with a complete product range and complete data and document supply, it creates the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds (brokers, representatives, affiliated intermediaries, banks, exclusivity organizations, FinTechs) and the first real financial home for financial services customers via its vision systems and interfaces. Via smartphone app, tablet or PC, customers and intermediaries receive a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, simple closing routes and transfer options and also a complete market comparison, so that customers and advisors can easily optimize their insurance portfolio and commissions in an ideal performance-cost ratio. More than 300 well-trained consultants under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for demanding and upscale private customers. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 1.6 million customers, annual sales of around two billion euros, a fund portfolio of over five billion euros and annual insurance premiums of 800 million euros, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking world. JDC is committed to sustainability and is committed to ESG criteria: As a digitization service provider, JDC helps to save many tons of paper and make everyday life easier for financial intermediaries and customers. Disclaimer: The Members of the Management Board of JDC Group AG, Dr Sebastian Grabmaier and Ralph Konrad, are holding a stake in JDC Group AG and have an own interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this announcement.