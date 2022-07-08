JDE Peet N : Consensus Pre HY

Disclaimer: This analyst consensus overview, including any kind of underlying projections or forecasts, are the analysts' own opinions and is published for information purposes only. They do not represent the opinions, forecasts, estimates, projections or predictions of JDE Peet's or its management. By providing these estimates, JDE Peet's does not imply, and expressively disclaims, any endorsement of, or concurrence with, any of these estimates provided by the analysts. JDE Peet's assumes no liability for the accuracy of such estimates and undertakes no obligation to update or revise such estimates.