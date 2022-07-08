Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. JDE Peet's N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JDEP   NL0014332678

JDE PEET'S N.V.

(JDEP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:22 2022-07-08 am EDT
27.40 EUR    0.00%
05/16 JDE Peet's Allocates $156 Million for Responsible Coffee Sourcing Program
MT
05/16 JDE Peet's accelerates its journey towards 100% responsibly sourced coffee
GL
05/16 JDE Peet's accelerates its journey towards 100% responsibly sourced coffee
AQ
JDE Peet N : Consensus Pre HY

07/08/2022 | 03:14am EDT
8 July

Consensus H1 22

Consensus FY 22

Consensus FY 23

Consensus FY 24

Median

High

Low

# of est.

Median

High

Low

# of est.

Median

High

Low

# of est.

Median

High

Low

# of est.

Total JDE Peet's

Volume/mix

-0.5%

1.4%

-3.0%

10

-1.2%

1.5%

-3.5%

10

3.0%

6.0%

-3.5%

10

3.5%

5.0%

2.1%

10

Price

12.7%

18.5%

10.0%

10

13.4%

19.2%

10.5%

10

2.0%

7.6%

-3.0%

10

0.1%

1.3%

-0.5%

10

Organic growth (%)

12.3%

16.8%

10.0%

10

12.0%

18.0%

10.0%

10

4.0%

6.6%

3.0%

10

4.0%

5.0%

2.7%

10

CPG Europe

7.0%

15.3%

2.0%

9

8.8%

16.4%

2.0%

10

3.3%

5.0%

1.0%

10

2.3%

3.5%

0.5%

10

CPG LARMEA

23.0%

40.0%

18.0%

9

16.4%

37.0%

11.5%

10

5.5%

12.0%

0.2%

10

5.3%

8.0%

4.5%

10

CPG APAC

7.0%

15.0%

-4.2%

9

11.3%

20.3%

3.4%

10

6.5%

11.0%

4.0%

10

5.5%

7.0%

3.5%

10

Peet's

15.5%

19.4%

11.0%

9

12.5%

18.4%

7.0%

10

7.3%

11.5%

-3.5%

10

6.5%

8.0%

3.0%

10

OOH

30.0%

45.6%

19.5%

9

21.0%

35.3%

12.0%

10

6.3%

15.0%

0.0%

10

3.0%

6.0%

0.0%

10

M&A

0.0%

0.8%

-2.6%

10

0.0%

0.4%

-4.3%

10

0.0%

0.3%

-3.0%

10

0.0%

0.3%

0.0%

10

FX

2.7%

4.0%

0.0%

10

2.9%

4.8%

0.0%

10

0.0%

2.7%

-0.5%

10

0.0%

0.0%

-0.5%

10

Reported sales growth (%)

14.9%

20.0%

10.7%

10

14.1%

21.4%

7.2%

10

4.1%

7.2%

1.1%

10

4.1%

5.0%

2.7%

10

Sales (EUR m)

3,739

3,903

3,602

10

7,989

8,496

7,509

10

8,325

9,087

7,817

10

8,590

9,457

8,158

10

COGS

(2,294)

(2,362)

(2,232)

5

(4,894)

(5,187)

(4,801)

6

(5,021)

(5,470)

(4,765)

6

(5,149)

(5,635)

(4,919)

6

Gross Profit

1,443

1,503

1,307

5

3,007

3,029

2,708

6

3,210

3,311

2,897

6

3,376

3,562

3,100

6

Total SG&A

(959)

(1,000)

(927)

4

(1,956)

(1,967)

(1,879)

5

(2,062)

(2,076)

(2,036)

5

(2,131)

(2,188)

(2,113)

5

Adjusted EBIT (in EUR m)

583

605

545

10

1,234

1,310

1,115

10

1,307

1,413

1,160

10

1,383

1,526

1,203

10

Organic adjusted EBIT growth (%)

-10.4%

-4.9%

-14.3%

8

-7.5%

-3.6%

-11.3%

8

7.1%

12.2%

-7.3%

8

5.9%

9.2%

3.7%

8

Adjusted EBITDA (in EUR m)

731

762

716

7

1,558

1,638

1,409

10

1,658

1,770

1,482

10

1,742

1,906

1,535

10

Operating Profit / EBIT (in EUR m)

490

519

453

9

1,042

1,161

935

10

1,137

1,253

1,034

10

1,209

1,376

1,130

10

Net financial income / (expense)

(44)

(65)

(34)

9

(86)

(115)

(67)

10

(77)

(110)

(54)

10

(64)

(105)

(28)

10

Share of net profit of associates

0

(1)

0

8

(1)

(1)

0

9

(1)

(1)

0

9

(1)

(1)

0

9

Income tax expenses

(108)

(142)

(98)

9

(239)

(294)

(210)

10

(268)

(309)

(234)

10

(286)

(337)

(260)

10

Underlying tax rate

25.0%

25.0%

23.0%

8

25.0%

25.2%

23.0%

9

25.0%

25.2%

23.0%

9

25.0%

25.2%

23.0%

9

Non-controlling interest

(1)

(4)

2

8

(1)

(8)

3

10

(1)

(10)

3

10

(1)

(11)

3

10

Profit attr. to the owners

325

355

285

8

711

814

628

10

781

872

710

10

843

969

794

10

Underlying profit attr. to the owners

404

425

371

9

859

909

761

10

918

992

821

10

995

1,082

860

10

Free cash flow

478

500

396

3

1,139

1,254

711

8

1,025

1,267

787

8

1,098

1,366

984

8

Basic earnings per share (in EUR)

0.66

0.85

0.57

9

1.42

1.79

1.26

10

1.61

1.73

1.42

10

1.72

1.94

1.59

10

Underlying earnings per share (in EUR)

0.81

0.84

0.74

9

1.72

1.86

1.51

10

1.89

1.97

1.66

10

2.03

2.18

1.78

10

Dividend per share (in EUR)

N/A

N/A

N/A

0

0.72

0.85

0.70

10

0.75

0.92

0.70

10

0.81

1.03

0.70

10

Weighted avg nr of shares (in m)

496.96

500.00

496.96

13

490.51

492.61

489.20

13

484.17

507.70

483.26

13

484.17

507.70

483.26

13

Disclaimer: This analyst consensus overview, including any kind of underlying projections or forecasts, are the analysts' own opinions and is published for information purposes only. They do not represent the opinions, forecasts, estimates, projections or predictions of JDE Peet's or its management. By providing these estimates, JDE Peet's does not imply, and expressively disclaims, any endorsement of, or concurrence with, any of these estimates provided by the analysts. JDE Peet's assumes no liability for the accuracy of such estimates and undertakes no obligation to update or revise such estimates.

Disclaimer

JDE Peet's NV published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 07:13:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on JDE PEET'S N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 892 M 8 024 M 8 024 M
Net income 2022 714 M 726 M 726 M
Net Debt 2022 3 773 M 3 836 M 3 836 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 13 775 M 14 006 M 14 006 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 17 620
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart JDE PEET'S N.V.
Duration : Period :
JDE Peet's N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JDE PEET'S N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 27,40 €
Average target price 30,89 €
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabien Jacques Simon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Scott Gray Group Chief Finance Officer
Olivier Goudet Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Brighton Chief Research, Development & Sourcing Officer
Denis Michel Daniel Hennequin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JDE PEET'S N.V.1.11%14 006
NESTLÉ S.A.-10.25%324 421
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.94%86 315
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-7.80%60 927
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.07%46 612
THE HERSHEY COMPANY14.04%45 219