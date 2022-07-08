JDE Peet N : Consensus Pre HY
8 July
Consensus H1 22
Consensus FY 22
Consensus FY 23
Consensus FY 24
Median
High
Low
# of est.
Median
High
Low
# of est.
Median
High
Low
# of est.
Median
High
Low
# of est.
Total JDE Peet's
Volume/mix
-0.5%
1.4%
-3.0%
10
-1.2%
1.5%
-3.5%
10
3.0%
6.0%
-3.5%
10
3.5%
5.0%
2.1%
10
Price
12.7%
18.5%
10.0%
10
13.4%
19.2%
10.5%
10
2.0%
7.6%
-3.0%
10
0.1%
1.3%
-0.5%
10
Organic growth (%)
12.3%
16.8%
10.0%
10
12.0%
18.0%
10.0%
10
4.0%
6.6%
3.0%
10
4.0%
5.0%
2.7%
10
CPG Europe
7.0%
15.3%
2.0%
9
8.8%
16.4%
2.0%
10
3.3%
5.0%
1.0%
10
2.3%
3.5%
0.5%
10
CPG LARMEA
23.0%
40.0%
18.0%
9
16.4%
37.0%
11.5%
10
5.5%
12.0%
0.2%
10
5.3%
8.0%
4.5%
10
CPG APAC
7.0%
15.0%
-4.2%
9
11.3%
20.3%
3.4%
10
6.5%
11.0%
4.0%
10
5.5%
7.0%
3.5%
10
Peet's
15.5%
19.4%
11.0%
9
12.5%
18.4%
7.0%
10
7.3%
11.5%
-3.5%
10
6.5%
8.0%
3.0%
10
OOH
30.0%
45.6%
19.5%
9
21.0%
35.3%
12.0%
10
6.3%
15.0%
0.0%
10
3.0%
6.0%
0.0%
10
M&A
0.0%
0.8%
-2.6%
10
0.0%
0.4%
-4.3%
10
0.0%
0.3%
-3.0%
10
0.0%
0.3%
0.0%
10
FX
2.7%
4.0%
0.0%
10
2.9%
4.8%
0.0%
10
0.0%
2.7%
-0.5%
10
0.0%
0.0%
-0.5%
10
Reported sales growth (%)
14.9%
20.0%
10.7%
10
14.1%
21.4%
7.2%
10
4.1%
7.2%
1.1%
10
4.1%
5.0%
2.7%
10
Sales (EUR m)
3,739
3,903
3,602
10
7,989
8,496
7,509
10
8,325
9,087
7,817
10
8,590
9,457
8,158
10
COGS
(2,294)
(2,362)
(2,232)
5
(4,894)
(5,187)
(4,801)
6
(5,021)
(5,470)
(4,765)
6
(5,149)
(5,635)
(4,919)
6
Gross Profit
1,443
1,503
1,307
5
3,007
3,029
2,708
6
3,210
3,311
2,897
6
3,376
3,562
3,100
6
Total SG&A
(959)
(1,000)
(927)
4
(1,956)
(1,967)
(1,879)
5
(2,062)
(2,076)
(2,036)
5
(2,131)
(2,188)
(2,113)
5
Adjusted EBIT (in EUR m)
583
605
545
10
1,234
1,310
1,115
10
1,307
1,413
1,160
10
1,383
1,526
1,203
10
Organic adjusted EBIT growth (%)
-10.4%
-4.9%
-14.3%
8
-7.5%
-3.6%
-11.3%
8
7.1%
12.2%
-7.3%
8
5.9%
9.2%
3.7%
8
Adjusted EBITDA (in EUR m)
731
762
716
7
1,558
1,638
1,409
10
1,658
1,770
1,482
10
1,742
1,906
1,535
10
Operating Profit / EBIT (in EUR m)
490
519
453
9
1,042
1,161
935
10
1,137
1,253
1,034
10
1,209
1,376
1,130
10
Net financial income / (expense)
(44)
(65)
(34)
9
(86)
(115)
(67)
10
(77)
(110)
(54)
10
(64)
(105)
(28)
10
Share of net profit of associates
0
(1)
0
8
(1)
(1)
0
9
(1)
(1)
0
9
(1)
(1)
0
9
Income tax expenses
(108)
(142)
(98)
9
(239)
(294)
(210)
10
(268)
(309)
(234)
10
(286)
(337)
(260)
10
Underlying tax rate
25.0%
25.0%
23.0%
8
25.0%
25.2%
23.0%
9
25.0%
25.2%
23.0%
9
25.0%
25.2%
23.0%
9
Non-controlling interest
(1)
(4)
2
8
(1)
(8)
3
10
(1)
(10)
3
10
(1)
(11)
3
10
Profit attr. to the owners
325
355
285
8
711
814
628
10
781
872
710
10
843
969
794
10
Underlying profit attr. to the owners
404
425
371
9
859
909
761
10
918
992
821
10
995
1,082
860
10
Free cash flow
478
500
396
3
1,139
1,254
711
8
1,025
1,267
787
8
1,098
1,366
984
8
Basic earnings per share (in EUR)
0.66
0.85
0.57
9
1.42
1.79
1.26
10
1.61
1.73
1.42
10
1.72
1.94
1.59
10
Underlying earnings per share (in EUR)
0.81
0.84
0.74
9
1.72
1.86
1.51
10
1.89
1.97
1.66
10
2.03
2.18
1.78
10
Dividend per share (in EUR)
N/A
N/A
N/A
0
0.72
0.85
0.70
10
0.75
0.92
0.70
10
0.81
1.03
0.70
10
Weighted avg nr of shares (in m)
496.96
500.00
496.96
13
490.51
492.61
489.20
13
484.17
507.70
483.26
13
484.17
507.70
483.26
13
Disclaimer: This analyst consensus overview, including any kind of underlying projections or forecasts, are the analysts' own opinions and is published for information purposes only. They do not represent the opinions, forecasts, estimates, projections or predictions of JDE Peet's or its management. By providing these estimates, JDE Peet's does not imply, and expressively disclaims, any endorsement of, or concurrence with, any of these estimates provided by the analysts. JDE Peet's assumes no liability for the accuracy of such estimates and undertakes no obligation to update or revise such estimates.
Disclaimer
JDE Peet's NV published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 07:13:18 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
7 892 M
8 024 M
8 024 M
Net income 2022
714 M
726 M
726 M
Net Debt 2022
3 773 M
3 836 M
3 836 M
P/E ratio 2022
19,9x
Yield 2022
2,70%
Capitalization
13 775 M
14 006 M
14 006 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,22x
EV / Sales 2023
2,05x
Nbr of Employees
17 620
Free-Float
25,8%
