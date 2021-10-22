JDE Peet N : Pret A Manger and JDE Peet's announce plans to expand into self-serve coffee market with launch of “Pret Express”

PRESS RELEASE

Pret A Manger and JDE Peet's announce plans to expand into self-serve

coffee market with launch of "Pret Express"

Key highlights

Pret A Manger to trial 'Pret Express', an innovative 24/7 self-servicecoffee-to-go solution

self-servicecoffee-to-go solution Next step in Pret Transformation strategy, designed to bring Pret to more people, including plan to open 200 new UK shops over next two years

Pret Express will bring Pret's 100% organic coffee and teas directly into workplaces and convenience stores

Trial follows recent introduction of new aluminium coffee pods range, the first venture under the partnership between Pret and JDE Peet's

22nd October 2021 - Pret A Manger in partnership with JDE Peet's [EURONEXT: JDEP], the world's leading pure- play coffee and tea company, have today announced plans to trial 'Pret Express' a smart, self-servicecoffee-to-go solution featuring Pret's 100% organic coffee and tea.

Pret Express will be introduced in convenience stores, forecourts, universities, healthcare facilities and workplaces, offering the same favourite organic coffees and teas customers enjoy in Pret shops in places where Pret Baristas aren't able to operate.

This is the next step in Pret's transformation plan to bring Pret to more people, following the launch of the UK's first Coffee Subscription last year, and plans to open 200 more shops across the UK over the next two years. Pret recently announced plans to double the size of its business within the next five years, and is aiming to hire at least 3,000 Team Members and Baristas by the end of 2023.

JDE Peet's will be providing the self-service technology and capabilities, with bespoke furniture designed exclusively for Pret. Each Pret Express coffee station offers a large range of slow roasted 100% organic speciality coffees and fresh organic milk combinations, as well as teas, a first in the self-servecoffee-to-go sector. Each solution will create up to 21 drink recipes and everything is included; from ingredients to machine and housing installation, each machine comes with its own cashless payment terminal and service package as standard.

Guy Meakin, UK Trading Director, Pret A Manger said: "We are excited to be working with JDE Peet's to launch Pret Express, our first ever self-servecoffee machines. This is new territory for Pret, which will allow more people across the country to enjoy Pret's organic coffee and tea on the go, in places where there isn't the right space to set up a new Pret shop. Using the latest technology from JDE Peet's, Pret Express will give people a delicious and convenient coffee boost, at the touch of a button."

Sarah Lonorgan, Marketing Director Professional UK&I, JDE Peet's commented: "Expectations for coffee and tea on-the-gohave evolved, with people seeking the highest quality experiences at any location. Through this innovative partnership, Pret Express will deliver a wider range of products across all out-of-homesegments, to a broader audience than ever before. We are delighted to partner with Pret to debut this powerful new contender to the 'coffee to go' market and look forward to seeing this in action."

