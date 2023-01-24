JDW Sugar Mills : Presentation of Corporate Briefing Session

Introduction
JDW Group is the progressive industrial house of the country. Sugar manufacturing & sale is the core business of the Group and is also renowned for support of innovative Farming techniques which augment the core business. Further, in 2014 the Company has also entered into renewable energy projects for generation & sale of electricity.
JDW Sugar Mills Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on 31 May 1990 as a private limited company and was subsequently converted into a public limited company on 24 August 1991. The Company has three business segments.
Sugar
Co-Generation Power
Corporate Farms
The Sugar Segment comprises of three Sugar Mills and is One of the Largest Group which Contributes Approximately 12% of Country's Sugar Production. The Mills are located across the belt where Sucrose Recovery is highest in the Country.
JDW Unit-I
•Incorporated in
May 1990
•Located at
Rahim Yar
Khan, Punjab
JDW Unit-II
•Acquired by
JDW in
November 2005
•Located at
Rahim Yar
Khan, Punjab
JDW Unit-III
•Incorporated in
June 2006
•Located at
Ghotki, Sindh
DSML
•Incorporated in
July 2010
•Located at
Ghotki, Sindh
Co-Generation Power
The Company's Power Plants are the First to Materialize under NEPRA's upfront bagasse tariff. The Company has been successful in completing and commissioning its two high-pressureCo-Generation plants at Unit-II (Sadiqabad) and Unit-III (Ghotki).
The Company in the larger national interest and sustainability of the power sector, voluntarily agreed to alter its existing contractual arrangements with the CPPA-G for the sale of electricity. In this respect, the Company entered into a "Master Agreement" and an "EPA Amendment Agreement" (hereinafter referred to as 'Agreements') on February 12, 2021.
JDW Unit-II
•
Generation Capacity of 26.60
MW
•
Started Commercial
Operations on 12 Jun 2014
JDW Unit-III
•
Generation Capacity of 26.83
MW
•
Started Commercial
Operations on 03 Oct 2014
