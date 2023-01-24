Advanced search
    JDWS   PK0054701013

JDW SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(JDWS)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-19
360.00 PKR   +2.84%
JDW Sugar Mills : Presentation of Corporate Briefing Session

01/24/2023
Company Overview

Introduction

JDW Group is the progressive industrial house of the country. Sugar manufacturing & sale is the core business of the Group and is also renowned for support of innovative Farming techniques which augment the core business. Further, in 2014 the Company has also entered into renewable energy projects for generation & sale of electricity.

JDW Sugar Mills Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on 31 May 1990 as a private limited company and was subsequently converted into a public limited company on 24 August 1991. The Company has three business segments.

Sugar

Co-Generation Power

Corporate Farms

Sugar

The Sugar Segment comprises of three Sugar Mills and is One of the Largest Group which Contributes Approximately 12% of Country's Sugar Production. The Mills are located across the belt where Sucrose Recovery is highest in the Country.

JDW Unit-I

•Incorporated in

May 1990

•Located at

Rahim Yar

Khan, Punjab

JDW Unit-II

•Acquired by

JDW in

November 2005

•Located at

Rahim Yar

Khan, Punjab

JDW Unit-III

•Incorporated in

June 2006

•Located at

Ghotki, Sindh

DSML

•Incorporated in

July 2010

•Located at

Ghotki, Sindh

Co-Generation Power

The Company's Power Plants are the First to Materialize under NEPRA's upfront bagasse tariff. The Company has been successful in completing and commissioning its two high-pressureCo-Generation plants at Unit-II (Sadiqabad) and Unit-III (Ghotki).

The Company in the larger national interest and sustainability of the power sector, voluntarily agreed to alter its existing contractual arrangements with the CPPA-G for the sale of electricity. In this respect, the Company entered into a "Master Agreement" and an "EPA Amendment Agreement" (hereinafter referred to as 'Agreements') on February 12, 2021.

JDW Unit-II

Generation Capacity of 26.60

MW

Started Commercial

Operations on 12 Jun 2014

JDW Unit-III

Generation Capacity of 26.83

MW

Started Commercial

Operations on 03 Oct 2014

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JDW Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 10:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 69 089 M 302 M 302 M
Net income 2022 4 321 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net Debt 2022 28 308 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,60x
Yield 2022 10,6%
Capitalization 21 520 M 93,9 M 93,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 6 618
Free-Float 26,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raheal Masud Chief Executive Officer
Muhammad Rafique Chief Financial Officer & Group Director-Finance
Mukhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmud Chairman
Rana Nasim Ahmed Chief Operating Officer
Asim Nisaar Bajwa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JDW SUGAR MILLS LIMITED-17.81%94
SÜDZUCKER AG-7.89%3 338
COSUMAR SA-8.45%1 611
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.-12.37%1 596
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED-2.55%968
ADECOAGRO S.A.0.12%903