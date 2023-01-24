JDW Sugar Mills : Presentation of Corporate Briefing Session

Introduction

JDW Group is the progressive industrial house of the country. Sugar manufacturing & sale is the core business of the Group and is also renowned for support of innovative Farming techniques which augment the core business. Further, in 2014 the Company has also entered into renewable energy projects for generation & sale of electricity.

JDW Sugar Mills Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on 31 May 1990 as a private limited company and was subsequently converted into a public limited company on 24 August 1991. The Company has three business segments.

Sugar

Co-Generation Power

Corporate Farms