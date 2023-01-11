Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  JDW Sugar Mills Limited
  News
  Summary
    JDWS   PK0054701013

JDW SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(JDWS)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-09
388.70 PKR   -2.83%
01/11Jdw Sugar Mills : Transmission of annual report for the financial year ended on september 30, 2022
PU
2022JDW Sugar Mills Limited Appoints Syed Mustafa as Director
CI
2022JDW Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

JDW Sugar Mills : TRANSMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

01/11/2023 | 11:30pm EST
OUR VISION IS

to Create Opportunities for the Future.

Before bringing life to a vision we have to see it first and for that we need people who specialize in seeing the impossible. Here at JDW, we are proud of the visionary people we have who take up the responsibility of creating opportunities for the future, not only for our Company but for the whole community we operate in.

We believe life is about the betterment of the human condition; it's about social awareness, and random acts of kindness that weave the soul of humanity. Together, we all participate in weaving the social fabric; we should all therefore be patching the fabric when it develops holes. The change has begun, here at JDW, as we have started to unpack the challenges that encounter us, realizing that we each have a role that requires us to change and become more responsible for shaping our community and creating magic under JDW's vision. A vision in which everyone is benefited, be it our shareholders, the farmers or you.

CONTENTS 01

Company

Review

06 Corporate Information

08 Mission, Strategy & Values

10 High Pressure Co-Generation Power Plants

12 Corporate Farming

16 Corporate Social Responsibility

02 03

Financial

Directors'

Performance

Review

24

Operating Highlights

28

Chairman's Review

25

Production Data

30

Directors' Report

0 2 2022 Annual Report

04

Unconsolidated

Financial Statements

  1. Independent Auditors' Review Report
  2. Statement of Compliance

51 Independent Auditors' Report

  1. Unconsolidated Statement of Financial Position
  1. Unconsolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
  2. Unconsolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
  3. Unconsolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  4. Unconsolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  5. Notes to the Unconsolidated Financial Statements

05 06

Consolidated

Shareholders'

Financial Statements

Information

145

Directors' Report

248

Notice of Annual General Meeting

147

Independent Auditors' Report

252

Pattern of Shareholding

154

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

254

Categories of Shareholding

156

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

255

Form of Proxy

  1. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
  2. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  3. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  4. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

JDW SUGAR MILLS LIMITED 0 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

JDW Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 04:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 65 256 M 286 M 286 M
Net income 2021 4 613 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
Net Debt 2021 20 096 M 88,2 M 88,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,77x
Yield 2021 4,67%
Capitalization 23 235 M 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 7 102
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart JDW SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JDW Sugar Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raheal Masud Chief Executive Officer
Muhammad Rafique Chief Financial Officer & Group Director-Finance
Mukhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmud Chairman
Rana Nasim Ahmed Chief Operating Officer
Asim Nisaar Bajwa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JDW SUGAR MILLS LIMITED-11.26%102
SÜDZUCKER AG5.14%3 765
COSUMAR SA-8.24%1 612
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.-15.46%1 540
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED-2.48%967
ADECOAGRO S.A.-4.34%877