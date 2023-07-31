OUR VISION IS
to Create Opportunities for the Future.
Before bringing life to a vision we have to see it first and for that we need people who specialize in seeing the impossible. Here at JDW, we are proud of the visionary people we have who take up the responsibility of creating opportunities for the future, not only for our Company but for the whole community we operate in.
We believe life is about the betterment of the human condition; it's about social awareness, and random acts of kindness that weave the soul of humanity. Together, we all participate in weaving the social fabric; we should all therefore be patching the fabric when it develops holes. The change has begun, here at JDW, as we have started to unpack the challenges that encounter us, realizing that we each have a role that requires us to change and become more responsible for shaping our community and creating magic under JDW's vision. A vision in which everyone is benefited, be it our shareholders, the farmers or you.
CONTENTS 01
Company Review
06 Corporate Information
02
Directors' Review
10 Directors' Review
0 2 For the nine months period ended 30 June 2023
03
Condensed Interim Unconsolidated
Financial Statements
- Unconsolidated Statement of Financial Position
- Unconsolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
- Unconsolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
- Unconsolidated Statement of Cash Flows
- Unconsolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
- Notes to the Unconsolidated Financial Statements
04
Condensed Interim Consolidated
Financial Statements
38 Directors' Review
- Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
- Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
- Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
- Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
- Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
- Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
JDW SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
