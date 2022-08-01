Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Jean Co.,Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2442   TW0002442001

JEAN CO.,LTD

(2442)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
11.55 TWD   +1.32%
JEAN : The loss of individual contracts of the company's derivative products reaches the upper limit of 20% of the transaction value.
PU
06/24JEAN : Announcement of the Company's acquisition of real property located at Lot Jenping , Beitun District, Taichung City
PU
05/24JEAN : 2022 Shareholders' Meeting Major Resolutions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jean : The loss of individual contracts of the company's derivative products reaches the upper limit of 20% of the transaction value.

08/01/2022 | 05:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: JEAN CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/01 Time of announcement 17:22:31
Subject 
 The loss of individual contracts of the company's
derivative products reaches the upper limit of 20% of
the transaction value.
Date of events 2022/08/01 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract:Equity linked commodities
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/01
3.Contract price:The individual contract amount for unrealized derivatives
 is ACCUMULATOR EUR 1,185,000
4.Monetary amount of margin or royalties paid:None
5.Ceiling on losses for aggregate or individual contracts set forth in the
Procedures:Individual contract losses are capped at 20% of the transaction
 amount
6.Reason for derivative transaction:For transaction purpose
7.Item(s) being hedged:NA
8.Monetary amount of the hedged item(s):NA
9.Profit (loss) of the hedged item(s):NA
10.The losses (including realized and unrealized losses) assessed using fair
value:The unrealized loss of individual contracts is ACCUMULATOR EUR322,000
11.Reason for occurrence of the losses and the impact to the Company:
 1.Evaluation losses due to stock market fluctuations
 2.No significant impact on the actual operation of the company
12.Contract period:Individual Contract:2022/02/08~2023/02/08
13.Restrictive covenants:None
14.Other important terms and conditions:None
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Jean Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 528 M - -
Net income 2021 480 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 300 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,97x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 2 788 M 92,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 5,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart JEAN CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
Jean Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JEAN CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chuan Chieh Lin Chairman, General Manager & Spokesman
Jung Tsun Chi Co-General Manager
Yu Hsien Liao Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hsiu Chien Chen Independent Director
Sheng Chao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JEAN CO.,LTD-15.07%93
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.23%13 790
D'IETEREN GROUP-7.05%8 680
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.6.78%8 495
AUTONATION, INC.1.62%6 647
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-0.63%3 799