Jean : The loss of individual contracts of the company's derivative products reaches the upper limit of 20% of the transaction value.
08/01/2022 | 05:34am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: JEAN CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/01
Time of announcement
17:22:31
Subject
The loss of individual contracts of the company's
derivative products reaches the upper limit of 20% of
the transaction value.
Date of events
2022/08/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract:Equity linked commodities
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/01
3.Contract price:The individual contract amount for unrealized derivatives
is ACCUMULATOR EUR 1,185,000
4.Monetary amount of margin or royalties paid:None
5.Ceiling on losses for aggregate or individual contracts set forth in the
Procedures:Individual contract losses are capped at 20% of the transaction
amount
6.Reason for derivative transaction:For transaction purpose
7.Item(s) being hedged:NA
8.Monetary amount of the hedged item(s):NA
9.Profit (loss) of the hedged item(s):NA
10.The losses (including realized and unrealized losses) assessed using fair
value:The unrealized loss of individual contracts is ACCUMULATOR EUR322,000
11.Reason for occurrence of the losses and the impact to the Company:
1.Evaluation losses due to stock market fluctuations
2.No significant impact on the actual operation of the company
12.Contract period:Individual Contract:2022/02/08~2023/02/08
13.Restrictive covenants:None
14.Other important terms and conditions:None
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None