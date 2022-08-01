Jean : The loss of individual contracts of the company's derivative products reaches the upper limit of 20% of the transaction value.

Statement

1.Type of contract:Equity linked commodities 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/01 3.Contract price:The individual contract amount for unrealized derivatives is ACCUMULATOR EUR 1,185,000 4.Monetary amount of margin or royalties paid:None 5.Ceiling on losses for aggregate or individual contracts set forth in the Procedures:Individual contract losses are capped at 20% of the transaction amount 6.Reason for derivative transaction:For transaction purpose 7.Item(s) being hedged:NA 8.Monetary amount of the hedged item(s):NA 9.Profit (loss) of the hedged item(s):NA 10.The losses (including realized and unrealized losses) assessed using fair value:The unrealized loss of individual contracts is ACCUMULATOR EUR322,000 11.Reason for occurrence of the losses and the impact to the Company: 1.Evaluation losses due to stock market fluctuations 2.No significant impact on the actual operation of the company 12.Contract period:Individual Contract:2022/02/08~2023/02/08 13.Restrictive covenants:None 14.Other important terms and conditions:None 15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None