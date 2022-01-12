Jefferies Announces 2021 Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended November 30, 2021
All-Time Record Annual Pre-Tax Income; 24.5% 2021 Return on Adjusted Tangible Equity1
Quarterly Dividend Increased 20% to $0.30 Per Share
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF)
Q4 Financial Highlights
Net income attributable to common shareholders of $325 million, or $1.20 per diluted share; adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders2 of $369 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, after removing fourth quarter expenses of $59 million related to bondholder make-whole and tender premium payments on an aggregate of $1.06 billion in debt which will reduce our future interest expense
Quarterly Investment Banking net revenues of $1.18 billion
Combined Capital Markets and Other net revenues of $438 million
Asset Management net revenues (before allocated net interest3) of $55 million
Annualized return on adjusted tangible equity of 16.5%1; adjusted annualized return on adjusted tangible equity of 18.7%4
Repurchased 2.0 million shares of common stock for $88 million, or an average price of $42.91 per share; our Board of Directors has increased our share buyback authorization by $88 million back to a total of $250 million
"What a year! Once again, Jefferies delivered record results in Investment Banking and Capital Markets and Asset Management. Our performance and momentum are the direct result of the persistent hard work and dedication of our 4,508 Jefferies Group employee-partners around the globe, decades of investment to create strong breadth and depth of capabilities across our integrated Investment Banking and Capital Markets platforms, our unique partnership culture and a supportive operating environment. Those factors have driven Jefferies to an important position of scale within our industry, and a meaningful and sustainable step change in our market position and brand. We have never wavered in prioritizing the needs and interests of our clients. We believe our momentum is excellent and, while there will be inevitable bumps in the road, our growth prospects are terrific.
"Our results and momentum derive from our incredible and increasingly global team. Jefferies' strategy is based substantially on human capital, with the right amount of supporting financial capital commensurate with market opportunity. We are committed to recruiting and growing great talent at all levels. We are thrilled that we enter fiscal 2022 with 278 Managing Directors in Investment Banking, a 24% increase from one year prior. This increase was driven equally by internal promotion of talented people we nurtured and trained, and external recruiting of experienced professionals. Our overall Jefferies Group headcount grew by 15% in 2021, enabling us to keep up with the demands from our clients and to support further growth. We have been investing for many years now in enhanced efforts to train, support, develop and grow our human capital, and we see further opportunity in this regard ahead.
"We believe Jefferies' future growth will be fueled by the continued buildout of our Investment Banking effort, enhancing our Capital Markets businesses, and further developing our Leucadia Asset Management alternative asset management platform. We will continue winding down our legacy Merchant Banking portfolio prudently and patiently, and are confident that, as we have proven in the past, there is value to be realized in excess of tangible book value.
"Our Investment Banking backlog5 is robust and consistent with levels from a year ago.
"In light of our performance and prospects, as well as our limited need for incremental equity capital, our Board of Directors has increased our quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share, a 140% increase from two years ago. We will continue also to return capital to shareholders via share buybacks as well as, if financial conditions and circumstances permit, in-kind distributions or special cash dividends as we continue to wind down the legacy merchant banking portfolio."
Richard Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President
Please refer to the just-released Jefferies Financial Group Annual Letter from our CEO and President for broader perspective on 2021, as well as our strategy and outlook.
Financial Summary
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
November 30,
Twelve Months Ended
November 30,
2021
2020
%
Change
2021
2020
%
Change
Net revenues:
Investment Banking and Capital Markets
$
1,613,362
$
1,537,362
5%
$
6,796,631
$
4,989,138
36%
Asset Management
42,798
88,977
(52)%
336,690
235,255
43%
Merchant Banking
152,794
231,852
(34)%
1,040,733
764,460
36%
Corporate
773
1,350
(43)%
3,042
13,258
(77)%
Consolidation Adjustments
(831)
1,246
(167)%
8,233
8,763
(6)%
Total net revenues
$
1,808,896
$
1,860,787
(3)%
$
8,185,329
$
6,010,874
36%
Income before income taxes
$
425,565
$
421,540
1%
$
2,254,105
$
1,067,083
111%
Net income attributable to
common shareholders
$
324,913
$
307,267
6%
$
1,667,403
$
769,605
117%
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.20
$
1.11
8%
$
6.13
$
2.65
131%
Weighted average diluted shares
270,743
277,342
271,501
290,490
Annualized return on adjusted
tangible equity1
16.5%
17.5%
24.5%
11.7%
Highlights
Three months ended November 30, 2021
Twelve months ended November 30, 2021
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders2 of $369 million, or $1.36 per diluted share.
We repurchased 2.0 million shares for $88 million, or an average price of $42.91 per share.
Our Board of Directors has increased our share buyback authorization by $88 million back to a total of $250 million.
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders2 was $1.71 billion, or $6.29 per diluted share.
We repurchased 8.5 million shares for $267 million, or an average price of $31.25 per share. We had 244 million shares outstanding and 274 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis6 at year end. Our book value per share was $43.33 and tangible book value per fully diluted share7 was $32.45 at year end.
Investment Banking and Capital Markets
Investment Banking and Capital Markets
Investment Banking net revenues of $1.18 billion were driven by all-time record quarterly Advisory net revenues and stronger results in Equity and Debt Underwriting as compared with the prior year quarter.
Combined Capital Markets and Other net revenues of $438 million were 30% lower as compared to prior year quarter, primarily due to challenging market conditions for fixed income trading leading to lower volumes, as compared with the prior year quarter, which benefited from high levels of client activity due to more favorable market conditions.
Record Investment Banking net revenues of $4.42 billion were driven by record Advisory net revenues, as well as record Equity and Debt Underwriting net revenues on more deals being completed and an increase in average transaction fees.
Combined Capital Markets and Other net revenues of $2.37 billion reflecting Equities net revenues driven by strong client activity and trading performance as a result of meaningful growth across all of our products and regions, and solid Fixed Income net revenues.
Three months ended November 30, 2021
Twelve months ended November 30, 2021
Asset Management
Asset Management
Asset Management net revenues reflects lower investment returns compared to the prior year quarter, partially offset by an increase in management, performance and similar fees and revenues.
Record Asset Management revenues (before allocated net interest3) of $382 million were significantly higher than prior year revenues due to $121 million in management, performance and similar fees and revenues in the current year, an increase of 355% over the prior year.
Legacy Merchant Banking
Legacy Merchant Banking
Merchant Banking results reflect the normalization of the results of Idaho Timber and a decline in the value of several of our investments in public companies.
Merchant Banking full year results reflect record revenue and pre-tax income from Idaho Timber and mark-to-market increases in the value of several of our investments in public and private companies.
Quarterly Cash Dividend
The Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.30 per Jefferies common share, payable on February 25, 2022 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on February 14, 2022.
Amounts herein pertaining to November 30, 2021 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised upon filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). More information on our results of operations for the three and twelve months ended November 30, 2021 will be provided upon filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC, which we expect to file on or about January 28, 2022.
Notes
Return on adjusted tangible equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as Jefferies' annualized adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by our beginning of period adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (a non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to schedule on page 12 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders (a non-GAAP financial measure) excludes the total expense of $59 million ($44 million net of taxes) related to $1.06 billion of debt repurchases in the fourth quarter. Refer to schedule on page 12 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP.
Allocated net interest represents an allocation to Asset Management of certain of our long-term debt interest expense, net of interest income on our Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity. Allocated net interest has been disaggregated to increase transparency and to make clearer actual Investment return. Refer to Selected Financial and Statistical Information on pages 8 - 10.
Adjusted return on adjusted tangible equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as Jefferies' annualized adjusted net income excluding the net income impact of the $59 million of total expense ($44 million net of taxes) related to $1.06 million of debt repurchases in the fourth quarter (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by our beginning of period adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (a non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to schedule on page 13 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
Backlog represents an estimate of our net revenues from expected future transactions. As an indicator of net revenues in a given future period, it is subject to limitations. The time frame for the realization of revenues from these expected transactions varies and is influenced by factors we do not control. Transactions not included in the estimate may occur, and expected transactions may also be modified or cancelled.
Shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as Jefferies common shares outstanding plus restricted stock units, stock options, conversion of redeemable convertible preferred shares and other shares. Refer to schedule on page 14 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
Tangible book value per fully diluted share (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as adjusted tangible book value (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis (a non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to schedule on page 14 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.
Summary
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
November 30,
Twelve Months Ended
November 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net revenues
$
1,808,896
$
1,860,787
$
8,185,329
$
6,010,874
Income before income taxes and loss related to
associated companies
$
458,714
$
427,500
$
2,348,524
$
1,142,566
Loss related to associated companies
(33,149)
(5,960)
(94,419)
(75,483)
Income before income taxes
425,565
421,540
2,254,105
1,067,083
Income tax provision
91,973
113,535
576,729
298,673
Net income
333,592
308,005
1,677,376
768,410
Net (income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests
(6,586)
238
(3,850)
5,271
Net (income) loss attributable to the redeemable
noncontrolling interests
(245)
428
826
1,558
Preferred stock dividends
(1,848)
(1,404)
(6,949)
(5,634)
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
324,913
$
307,267
$
1,667,403
$
769,605
Basic earnings per common share attributable to
Jefferies common shareholders:
Net income
$
1.23
$
1.12
$
6.29
$
2.68
Basic: weighted average shares
261,637
272,901
263,595
285,693
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to
Jefferies common shareholders:
Net income
$
1.20
$
1.11
$
6.13
$
2.65
Diluted: weighted average shares
270,743
277,342
271,501
290,490
A summary of results for the three months ended November 30, 2021 is as follows (in thousands):
Investment
Banking and
Capital
Markets
Asset
Management
Merchant
Banking
Corporate
Parent
Company
Interest
Consolidation
Adjustments
Total
Net revenues
$
1,613,362
$
42,798
$
152,794
$
773
$
—
$
(831)
$
1,808,896
Expenses:
Cost of sales
—
—
79,954
—
—
—
79,954
Compensation and benefits
684,294
22,802
31,424
6,576
—
—
745,096
Non-compensation expenses:
Floor brokerage and clearing fees
68,809
10,843
—
—
—
—
79,652
Selling, general and other expenses
300,211
15,294
41,259
5,299
26,004
(379)
387,688
Interest expense
—
—
5,628
—
11,628
—
17,256
Depreciation and amortization
22,681
439
16,958
458
—
—
40,536
Total non-compensation expenses
391,701
26,576
63,845
5,757
37,632
(379)
525,132
Total expenses
1,075,995
49,378
175,223
12,333
37,632
(379)
1,350,182
Income (loss) before income
taxes and loss related to
associated companies
537,367
(6,580)
(22,429)
(11,560)
(37,632)
(452)
458,714
Loss related to associated companies
—
—
(33,149)
—
—
—
(33,149)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
537,367
$
(6,580)
$
(55,578)
$
(11,560)
$
(37,632)
$
(452)
425,565
Income tax provision
91,973
Net income
$
333,592
A summary of results for the three months ended November 30, 2020 is as follows (in thousands):
Investment
Banking and
Capital
Markets
Asset
Management
Merchant
Banking
Corporate
Parent
Company
Interest
Consolidation
Adjustments
Total
Net revenues
$
1,537,362
$
88,977
$
231,852
$
1,350
$
—
$
1,246
$
1,860,787
Expenses:
Cost of sales
—
—
102,717
—
—
—
102,717
Compensation and benefits
842,513
30,152
25,336
13,365
—
—
911,366
Non-compensation expenses:
Floor brokerage and clearing fees
59,968
5,221
—
—
—
—
65,189
Selling, general and other expenses
239,795
9,328
41,138
6,513
—
(2,486)
294,288
Interest expense
—
—
6,972
—
13,672
—
20,644
Depreciation and amortization
21,012
471
16,735
865
—
—
39,083
Total non-compensation expenses
320,775
15,020
64,845
7,378
13,672
(2,486)
419,204
Total expenses
1,163,288
45,172
192,898
20,743
13,672
(2,486)
1,433,287
Income (loss) before income
taxes and loss related to
associated companies
374,074
43,805
38,954
(19,393)
(13,672)
3,732
427,500
Loss related to associated companies
—
—
(5,960)
—
—
—
(5,960)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
374,074
$
43,805
$
32,994
$
(19,393)
$
(13,672)
$
3,732
421,540
Income tax provision
113,535
Net income
$
308,005
A summary of results for the twelve months ended November 30, 2021 is as follows (in thousands):
Investment
Banking and
Capital
Markets
Asset
Management
Merchant
Banking
Corporate
Parent
Company
Interest
Consolidation
Adjustments
Total
Net revenues
$
6,796,631
$
336,690
$
1,040,733
$
3,042
$
—
$
8,233
$
8,185,329
Expenses:
Cost of sales
—
—
470,870
—
—
—
470,870
Compensation and benefits
3,323,601
82,726
109,186
35,611
—
—
3,551,124
Non-compensation expenses:
Floor brokerage and clearing fees
266,035
35,825
—
—
—
—
301,860
Selling, general and other expenses
1,024,617
48,913
160,337
19,253
26,004
(677)
1,278,447
Interest expense
—
—
23,951
—
53,133
—
77,084
Depreciation and amortization
85,178
1,901
67,577
2,764
—
—
157,420
Total non-compensation expenses
1,375,830
86,639
251,865
22,017
79,137
(677)
1,814,811
Total expenses
4,699,431
169,365
831,921
57,628
79,137
(677)
5,836,805
Income (loss) before income
taxes and loss related to
associated companies
2,097,200
167,325
208,812
(54,586)
(79,137)
8,910
2,348,524
Loss related to associated companies
—
—
(94,419)
—
—
—
(94,419)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
2,097,200
$
167,325
$
114,393
$
(54,586)
$
(79,137)
$
8,910
2,254,105
Income tax provision
576,729
Net income
$
1,677,376
A summary of results for the twelve months ended November 30, 2020 is as follows (in thousands):
Investment
Banking and
Capital
Markets
Asset
Management
Merchant
Banking
Corporate
Parent
Company
Interest
Consolidation
Adjustments
Total
Net revenues
$
4,989,138
$
235,255
$
764,460
$
13,258
$
—
$
8,763
$
6,010,874
Expenses:
Cost of sales
—
—
338,588
—
—
—
338,588
Compensation and benefits
2,735,080
89,527
77,072
39,184
—
—
2,940,863
Non-compensation expenses:
Floor brokerage and clearing fees
241,083
25,509
—
—
—
—
266,592
Selling, general and other expenses
810,753
46,045
199,128
26,197
—
(3,167
)
1,078,956
Interest expense
—
—
31,425
—
53,445
—
84,870
Depreciation and amortization
82,334
5,247
67,362
3,496
—
—
158,439
Total non-compensation expenses
1,134,170
76,801
297,915
29,693
53,445
(3,167
)
1,588,857
Total expenses
3,869,250
166,328
713,575
68,877
53,445
(3,167
)
4,868,308
Income (loss) before income
taxes and loss related to
associated companies
1,119,888
68,927
50,885
(55,619
)
(53,445
)
11,930
1,142,566
Loss related to associated companies
—
—
(75,483
)
—
—
—
(75,483
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
1,119,888
$
68,927
$
(24,598
)
$
(55,619
)
$
(53,445
)
$
11,930
1,067,083
Income tax provision
298,673
Net income
$
768,410
Selected Financial and Statistical Information
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Other Data) (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
November 30, 2021
August 31, 2021
November 30, 2020
Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset
Management Net Revenues:
Advisory
$
587,726
$
583,887
$
356,823
Equity underwriting
370,636
367,460
340,561
Debt underwriting
222,655
229,329
208,780
Total underwriting
593,291
596,789
549,341
Other investment banking
(5,240)
(360)
9,446
Total investment banking
1,175,777
1,180,316
915,610
Equities
290,380
236,532
327,314
Fixed income
132,771
205,795
263,119
Total capital markets
423,151
442,327
590,433
Other
14,434
28,153
31,319
Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net
Revenues (1)
1,613,362
1,650,796
1,537,362
Asset management fees and revenues (2)
13,065
18,869
6,936
Investment return (3)
41,647
4,890
93,849
Allocated net interest (3)
(11,914)
(11,155)
(11,808)
Total Asset Management Net Revenues
42,798
12,604
88,977
Total Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset
Management Net Revenues
$
1,656,160
$
1,663,400
$
1,626,339
Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset
Management Non-compensation Expenses:
Floor brokerage and clearing fees
$
79,652
$
68,982
$
65,189
Underwriting costs
26,932
21,474
36,551
Technology and communications
101,523
93,801
86,639
Occupancy and equipment rental
24,859
24,694
24,011
Business development
42,386
24,380
21,651
Professional services
54,758
49,298
42,490
Depreciation and amortization
23,120
21,529
21,483
Other
65,047
13,851
37,781
Total Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset
Management Non-compensation Expenses
$
418,277
$
318,009
$
335,795
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Other Data) (Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
November 30, 2021
November 30, 2020
Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset Management Net Revenues:
Advisory
$
1,873,560
$
1,053,500
Equity underwriting
1,557,364
902,016
Debt underwriting
935,131
545,978
Total underwriting
2,492,495
1,447,994
Other investment banking
57,196
(103,330)
Total investment banking
4,423,251
2,398,164
Equities
1,300,877
1,128,910
Fixed income
959,122
1,340,792
Total capital markets
2,259,999
2,469,702
Other
113,381
121,272
Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net Revenues (1)
6,796,631
4,989,138
Asset management fees and revenues (2)
120,733
26,539
Investment return (3)
260,864
257,200
Allocated net interest (3)
(44,907)
(48,484)
Total Asset Management Net Revenues
336,690
235,255
Total Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset Management Net Revenues
$
7,133,321
$
5,224,393
Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset Management Non-compensation Expenses:
Floor brokerage and clearing fees
$
301,860
$
266,592
Underwriting costs
117,572
95,636
Technology and communications
382,502
334,322
Occupancy and equipment rental
101,900
91,442
Business development
111,796
67,807
Professional services
196,467
159,045
Depreciation and amortization
87,079
87,581
Other
163,293
108,546
Total Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset Management Non-
compensation Expenses
$
1,462,469
$
1,210,971
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Other Data) (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
November 30, 2021
August 31, 2021
November 30, 2020
Other Data:
Number of trading days
63
65
63
Number of trading loss days (4)
11
20
3
Average VaR (in millions) (5)
$
10.14
$
12.69
$
14.92
Twelve Months Ended
November 30, 2021
November 30, 2020
Other Data:
Number of trading days
252
252
Number of trading loss days (4)
60
26
Average VaR (in millions) (5)
$
13.63
$
10.51
(1)
Allocated net interest is not separately disaggregated for Investment Banking and Capital Markets. This presentation is aligned to our Investment Banking and Capital Markets internal performance measurement.
(2)
Includes management and performance fees from funds and accounts managed by us as well as our share of fees received by affiliated asset management companies with which we have revenue and profit share arrangements, as well as earnings on our ownership interest in affiliated asset managers.
(3)
Allocated net interest represents an allocation to Asset Management of certain of our long-term debt interest expense, net of interest income on our Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity. Allocated net interest has been disaggregated to increase transparency and to make clearer actual Investment return. We believe that aggregating Investment return and Allocated net interest would obscure the Investment return by including an amount that is unique to our credit spreads, debt maturity profile, capital structure, liquidity risks and allocation methods.
(4)
Number of trading loss days is calculated based on trading activities in our Investment Banking and Capital Markets and Asset Management business segments.
(5)
VaR estimates the potential loss in value of trading positions in our Investment Banking and Capital Markets and Asset Management business segments due to adverse market movements over a one-day time horizon with a 95% confidence level. For a further discussion of the calculation of VaR, see "Value-at-Risk" in Part II, Item 7A "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2020.
Financial Data and Metrics
(Amounts in Millions, Except Other Data) (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
November 30,
2021
August 31,
2021
November 30,
2020
Financial position (1):
Total assets
$
60,404
$
58,037
$
53,118
Total assets less goodwill and intangible assets for the period
$
58,506
$
56,132
$
51,205
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,755
$
9,481
$
9,055
Financial instruments owned
$
19,829
$
19,735
$
18,125
Level 3 financial instruments owned (2)
$
579
$
671
$
651
Goodwill and intangible assets
$
1,898
$
1,905
$
1,913
Total equity
$
10,580
$
10,401
$
9,439
Total shareholders' equity
$
10,554
$
10,382
$
9,404
Tangible equity (3)
$
8,656
$
8,477
$
7,490
Other data and financial ratios:
Leverage ratio (1) (4)
5.7
5.6
5.6
Tangible gross leverage ratio (1) (5)
6.8
6.6
6.8
Number of employees, at period end
5,556
5,493
4,945
(1)
Amounts pertaining to November 30, 2021 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2021.
(2)
Level 3 financial instruments represent those financial instruments classified as such under Accounting Standards Codification 820, accounted for at fair value and included within Financial instruments owned.
(3)
Tangible equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) represents total Jefferies shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. We believe that tangible equity is meaningful for valuation purposes, as financial companies are often measured as a multiple of tangible equity, making these ratios meaningful for investors.
(4)
Leverage ratio equals total assets divided by total equity.
(5)
Tangible gross leverage ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets divided by tangible equity. The tangible gross leverage ratio is used by rating agencies in assessing our leverage ratio.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
The following tables reconcile our non-GAAP measures to their respective U.S. GAAP measures. Management believes such non-GAAP measures are useful to investors as they allow them to view our results through the eyes of management, while facilitating a comparison across historical periods. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Earnings Per Share GAAP Reconciliation
Reconciliation of Jefferies net income attributable to common shareholders to adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders (a non-GAAP measure) and diluted earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) (in thousands, except per share amounts):
Three Months
Ended
November 30,
2021
Twelve Months
Ended
November 30,
2021
Net income attributable to common shareholders (GAAP)
$
324,913
$
1,667,403
Net income impact for calling Jefferies Group 2023 Notes
25,016
25,016
Net income impact for repurchasing Jefferies Financial Group 2023 Notes
19,251
19,251
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
$
369,180
$
1,711,670
Jefferies Financial Group diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
1.20
$
6.13
Diluted earnings per share impact for calling Jefferies Group 2023 Notes
0.09
0.09
Diluted earnings per share impact for repurchasing Jefferies Financial Group 2023 Notes
0.07
0.07
Adjusted Jefferies Financial Group diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$
1.36
$
6.29
Return on Adjusted Tangible Equity Reconciliation
The table below reconciles our Net income attributable to common shareholders to adjusted net income and our Shareholders' equity to adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (in thousands):
Three Months
Ended
November 30,
2021
Three Months
Ended
November 30,
2020
Twelve Months
Ended
November 30,
2021
Twelve Months
Ended
November 30,
2020
Net income attributable to common shareholders (GAAP)
$
324,913
$
307,267
$
1,667,403
$
769,605
Intangible amortization and impairment expense,
net of tax
2,773
2,814
10,649
11,370
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
327,686
$
310,081
$
1,678,052
$
780,975
Annualized adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
1,310,744
$
1,240,324
$
1,678,052
$
780,975
August 31,
2021
August 31,
2020
November 30,
2020
November 30,
2019
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
10,381,883
$
9,410,665
$
9,403,893
$
9,579,705
Less: Intangible assets, net and goodwill
(1,905,163)
(1,914,542)
(1,913,467)
(1,922,934)
Less: Deferred tax asset
(479,016)
(312,600)
(393,687)
(462,468)
Less: Weighted average quarter-to-date or year-
to-date impact of cash dividends and share repurchases
(62,644)
(111,613)
(243,003)
(545,398)
Adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
7,935,060
$
7,071,910
$
6,853,736
$
6,648,905
Return on adjusted tangible equity
16.5
%
17.5
%
24.5
%
11.7
%
Adjusted Return on Adjusted Tangible Equity Reconciliation
The table below reconciles our Net income attributable to common shareholders to adjusted net income excluding debt repurchase expense and our Shareholders' equity to adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (in thousands):
Three Months
Ended
November 30,
2021
Net income attributable to common shareholders (GAAP)
$
324,913
Intangible amortization and impairment expense, net of tax
2,773
Net income impact for calling Jefferies Group 2023 Notes
25,016
Net income impact for repurchasing Jefferies Financial Group 2023 Notes
19,251
Adjusted net income excluding debt repurchase expense (non-GAAP)
$
371,953
Annualized adjusted net income excluding debt repurchase expense (non-GAAP)
$
1,487,812
August 31,
2021
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
10,381,883
Less: Intangible assets, net and goodwill
(1,905,163)
Less: Deferred tax asset
(479,016)
Less: Weighted average quarter-to-date impact of cash dividends and share repurchases
(62,644)
Adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
7,935,060
Adjusted return on adjusted tangible equity
18.7
%
Jefferies Book Value and Shares Outstanding GAAP Reconciliation
The table below reconciles our book value (shareholders' equity) to adjusted tangible book value and our common shares outstanding to fully diluted shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share amounts):
November 30, 2021
Book value (GAAP)
$
10,553,755
Redeemable convertible preferred shares converted to common shares (1)
125,000
Stock options (2)
121,085
Intangible assets, net and goodwill
(1,897,500)
Adjusted tangible book value (non-GAAP)
$
8,902,340
Common shares outstanding (GAAP)
243,541
Restricted stock units ("RSUs")
20,108
Redeemable convertible preferred shares converted to common shares (1)
4,441
Stock options (2)
5,109
Other
1,126
Fully diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) (3)
274,325
Book value per share outstanding
$
43.33
Tangible book value per fully diluted share outstanding
$
32.45
(1)
Redeemable convertible preferred shares added to book value and fully diluted shares assume that the redeemable convertible preferred shares are converted to common shares.
(2)
Stock options added to book value are equal to the total number of stock options outstanding as of November 30, 2021 of 5,109,000 multiplied by the weighted average exercise price of $23.70 on November 30, 2021. Stock options added to fully diluted shares are equal to the total stock options outstanding on November 30, 2021.
(3)
Fully diluted shares outstanding include vested and unvested RSUs as well as the target number of RSUs issuable under the senior executive compensation plans. Fully diluted shares outstanding also include all stock options and the additional common shares if our redeemable convertible preferred shares were converted to common shares.